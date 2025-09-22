‘I’m so proud of him’: Mother of man shot, killed at Nashua country club says son saved his family

NASHUA, NH — Three people were shot Saturday night at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says Hunter Nadeau, 23, is accused of fatally shooting 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare with a handgun.

Boston 25 Reporter Michael Raimondi spoke with Decesar’s mother, Evie O’Rourke Sunday. She says her son Rob, his wife, and his daughter were all out to dinner discussing wedding plans for his daughter.

“Unfortunately, my granddaughter and daughter-in-law saw it all. I’m repeating their words. They saw him come in and shoot the manager. Then they heard a couple more shots. Rob got up, turned around was going to go at him, and he went down. They were under the table and saw his legs and the blood, and they ran for their life.”

O’Rouke says her son died protecting his wife and daughter.

“I’m so proud of him because the gun was aimed at him and his girls, and he just went for it,” O’Rouke said.

Authorities said the shooting lasted less than a minute. The 60 seconds caused panic, confusion, and turned this family upside down. O’Rourke said this was an exciting time in their lives as her son was turning 60 in November, plus his daughter’s wedding, and a 25th anniversary cruise.

“He was generous, he was kind. All the parties were at his house and you never had to bring anything. He was an awesome big brother and a wonderful son.”

Boston 25 also spoke to people who were below the steakhouse on the patio enjoying their Saturday night when they heard the gunshots.

“I heard someone scream and somebody else shouted ‘There’s a gun,’” Jolene Knisell said. “Everyone started running.”

Knisell said she ran onto the golf course to try and get away. She said it was chaos before a nice couple brought her, and about a dozen other people, into their home for protection. She even ended up speaking to the bride of the wedding that was happening in the ballroom when the shots were fired, and the reception was evacuated.

“She was so shaken up, Knisell said. “When it happened, everybody scattered. She said she will never go back again, and I don’t blame her. To have the best day of your life ruined by a senseless act like that is awful.”

Sky Meadow Country Club owner Rob Parsons released the following statement on Sunday night:

I, along with everyone within the Sky Meadow Country Club community, am heartbroken over the tragic event that unfolded last night. This was the heinous act of a coward who will be held to account for what he did. To the DeCesare family, there are no words to express the pain and sorrow you—and our community—are feeling over Robert’s murder. He is a hero. To our very own employee and our guest who were shot and are recovering, and to the countless others impacted, we’re here for you and your families. Always. We are profoundly grateful for the courageous efforts of patrons and employees who acted selflessly to prevent further tragedy. We also extend our deepest appreciation to the Nashua Police Department, New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, and the multiple other law enforcement agencies whose swift action led to the perpetrator’s capture within minutes, and to the first responders who cared for the victims. From the very first moments of this incident, we have worked closely with law enforcement and will continue to do so. Sky Meadow and the City of Nashua are safe, tight-knit communities, built on fellowship, compassion, and resilience. Those values have been on full display in the thousands of messages of support we have received since this horrific incident began unfolding. The safety, security, and wellbeing of our members, guests, and staff are — and will always remain — our highest priority. We will not let the cowardly acts of this perpetrator define us.

Nadeau is accused of shooting two others, including a worker. Authorities say the worker was airlifted to Mass General with critical injuries. The other person shot was a patron to the restaurant, and is expected to survive.

The suspect is expected in court Monday morning and is facing second-degree murder charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group