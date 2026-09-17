Mass. correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs, phone to inmate held on $10K bail

MIDDLETON, Mass. — A Massachusetts correctional officer is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say she smuggled K2-soaked paper and a cellphone to an inmate incarcerated at the facility where she works.

Christal Dunston, 33, of Lynn, was arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on charges including conspiracy to violate drug laws, one count of delivering drugs or articles to a prisoner, and one count of possession with intent to deliver to a prisoner. Her attorney entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf.

Dunston was arrested at her home Thursday morning after a multi-week investigation, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

According to investigators, Dunston was seen purchasing five sheets of paper believed to be soaked in the illegal synthetic cannabinoid known as K2, or “Spice,” while off duty. She later allegedly admitted to delivering the drugs to an inmate inside the Middleton Jail and House of Correction in July, as well as a cellphone in August.

During Dunston’s arraignment, prosecutors revealed that 19 inmate overdoses and a slew of violent incidents inside the jail sparked an investigation that led them to her.

“These overdoses are very concerning for the health of the prisoners,” a prosecutor told the court. “This is an ongoing problem.”

Christal Dunston Christal Dunston appears in Salem Superior Court.

While a sheet of K2-laced paper has little value on the street, a single sheet can sell for as much as $8,000 inside a correctional facility, the sheriff’s office noted.

Sheriff Kevin Coppinger stressed that K2 poses a great danger to staff and inmates.

“These drugs put our officers and the people in our custody at risk, and we’re relentless when it comes to searching for and finding contraband,” Coppinger said in a statement. “Just one piece of drug-laced paper can cause an overdose, violence, or put lives at risk. That is a risk we cannot take.”

Prosecutors further alleged that investigators listened to phone calls between her and the inmate arranging the deliveries.

“They were able to confirm that it was the defendant [Dunston] communicating based on her voice as they had worked with her for approximately five years,” the prosecutor said. “She initially used a phone that was subscribed in her own name.”

Dunston’s attorney argued that his client has no prior criminal record, calling the facts of the case against her “egregious.” The judge ultimately ordered her held on $10,000 bail.

Dunston is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

She is due back in court on Oct. 6 for a pretrial hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.

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