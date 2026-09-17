25 Investigates: Former Braintree officer accused of using police technology to track ex-girlfriend

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A now-former Braintree police officer is accused of using department technology to harass his ex-girlfriend.

25 Investigates obtained court records and police internal audits that show the former officer used the department’s Flock camera system to track her license plate more than 1,000 times.

He is now facing a criminal harassment charge for harassing his ex-girlfriend.

According to court records, he placed a GPS device on her car and tracked it using a Braintree Police Department-issued cell phone.

25 Investigates also obtained an audit of how Braintree police were using their Flock cameras.

Records showed he searched for one license plate tied to his ex more than 1,049 times.

Court records say the harassment happened from January to February 2025.

However, the department’s Flock audit showed he started tracking her license plate on Aug. 20, 2024, around the same time the couple broke up, according to the criminal complaint.

POST Commission records indicate the former officer has been disciplined for several violations, including harassment.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Braintree Police Department but has not heard back yet.

Boston 25 has also reached out to the officer and is working to get a comment before identifying him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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