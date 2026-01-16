Grand jury formally indicts man in Nashua country club shooting

CONCORD, NH — A grand jury in New Hampshire has returned indictments for a man on assault and murder charges for his connection to a shooting at a Nashua country club last year.

24-year-old Hunter Nadeau is accused of last year’s shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club, where he killed 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare, and injured two others with a handgun at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua.

Back in September, Boston 25 spoke with DeCesare’s mother, Evie O’Rouke, who said her son Rob, his wife, and his daughter were all out to dinner discussing wedding plans for his daughter.

“Unfortunately, my granddaughter and daughter-in-law saw it all. I’m repeating their words. They saw him come in and shoot the manager. Then they heard a couple more shots. Rob got up, turned around was going to go at him, and he went down. They were under the table and saw his legs and the blood, and they ran for their life.”

According to court documents, Nadeau is being charged with alternative counts of first and second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

