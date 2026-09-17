Man flown to Boston hospital after violent head-on crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — One person was flown to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Plymouth on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash with a person trapped near Plympton and Carver roads, close to the West Plymouth Square shopping plaza, just before noon found that an SUV and a sedan had collided, according to Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley and Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn.

Firefighters freed a man who was driving the sedan using hydraulic tools. He was transported by ambulance to a landing zone at Plymouth Municipal Airport, where he was transported to Boston via medical helicopter.

A woman driving the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Plympton Road would be closed until further notice while first responders worked to clear the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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