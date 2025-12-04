NH country club restaurant opens its doors again, months after deadly shooting

NAHSUA, NH — The restaurant at the New Hampshire country club that was the scene of a deadly shooting in September reopened its doors to the public on Thursday.

PRIME Steakhouse at Sky Meadow Country Club was accepting reservations for Thursday, Sky Meadow owner Rob Parsons said in a Facebook post.

“We are pleased to share that PRIME at Sky Meadow will officially reopen on Thursday, December 4th, and we look forward to welcoming you in,” Parsons wrote. “Your support and encouragement over the past months have meant so much to us, and we are grateful to be part of such a caring community.”

Hunter Nadeau, 23, a former employee of the club, allegedly entered Prime Steakhouse on Saturday, September 20 and shot the manager in the face before opening fire on others inside the restaurant.

He faces a reckless second-degree murder charge.

Robert DeCesare, who was dining with his wife, Charlene, and their daughter, Makayla, was shot and killed.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a man more loved, not only by his family but by his many groups of friends from golf, poker, and pickleball. I cannot say enough how grateful I am for the outpouring of support from our friends and community,” Charlene told Boston 25 News. “The people of Sky Meadow have been beyond amazing, and exactly why we moved here. The stellar kindness and professionalism from everyone I have interacted with at Nashua PD and the AG have also been so appreciated.”

