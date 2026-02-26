Affidavit reveals motive behind New Hampshire country club shooting

NASHUA, NH — In a newly unsealed affidavit, police say the man who opened fire inside a New Hampshire country club, killing one and injuring two others, said he did not want to target “civilians” and went into the restaurant because he knew wealthy people dined there.

Police say Hunter Nadeau told officers he did not want to target “civilians” at Sky Meadow Country Club and went into PRIME restaurant because he wanted to punish the wealthy for not helping the poor.

In the affidavit obtained by Boston 25 News on Thursday, investigators said Hunter Nadeau, 24, spoke to police after shooting and killing Robert DeCesare, 59, and injuring two others.

Nadeau allegedly had the urge to kill himself earlier in the day but decided to shoot up the country club because he had worked there as a server, and he knew membership required a certain amount of wealth.

Nadeau told officers that he purposely avoided the security shack and a wedding taking place on the grounds because he did not want to target “civilians.”

“Instead, he went into PRIME steakhouse because he knew that it was members-only and that wealthy people dined there,” police write in the affidavit.

Nadeau told police he donned a black surgical mask and shot at an employee outside the restaurant before going into PRIME and opening fire inside.

“He was not targeting a specific person but did not care whether he killed someone or not and knew that if he shot in a crowded restaurant, he could kill someone,” investigators wrote.

Nadeau couldn’t recall to investigators how many rounds he fired but remembered losing his gun when he was tackled from behind, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting, Nadeau allegedly sprinted into the woods and attempted to commit suicide. Nadeau also detailed to investigators that he had left a note inside his apartment detailing his plans but did not discuss his intentions with anyone else or post it on social media.

Back in September, Boston 25 spoke with DeCesare’s mother, Evie O’Rouke, who said her son Rob, his wife, and his daughter were all out to dinner discussing wedding plans for his daughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

