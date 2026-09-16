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Lindsay Clancy adds ex-Karen Read attorney for double jeopardy fight

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer asks the judge to spare her a second trial for killing her children Lindsay Clancy Trial (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston federal criminal defense attorney has joined Lindsay Clancy’s legal team as they prepare to challenge the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office after her murder mistrial earlier this month.

Court records filed Tuesday in Plymouth Superior Court show Martin G. Weinberg filed his appearance for counsel to pursue a forthcoming motion to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds.

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“Now comes Attorney Martin G. Weinberg and hereby files his appearance of counsel for the purpose of representing the defendant in regard to filing and litigating a forthcoming Motion to Dismiss for Double Jeopardy and related matters,” the filing reads.

Weinberg briefly joined Karen Read’s legal team in July 2024 to help handle her post-mistrial double jeopardy dismissal motions. Those efforts proved unsuccessful, although Read was later acquitted in the murder of John O’Keefe following a second trial a year later.

Weinberg’s filing comes less than a week after Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington formally asked the court to enter findings of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility as the DA’s office considers next steps, including a possible retrial.

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Reddington argued in his motion that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence that Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children on Jan. 24, 2023. The filing contends that the Commonwealth did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy had the “substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct or conform her conduct to the law” at the time of the killings.

The Clancy jury deliberated for seven days before reporting it could not reach a unanimous verdict. After the deadlock persisted, the court declared a mistrial on Sept. 4.

Clancy unsuccessfully petitioned the Supreme Judicial Court before the mistrial was declared, seeking an inquiry into one of 12 holdout jurors. Reddington has previously said that 11 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

According to Reddington, comments made by jurors after the trial suggest the holdout juror failed to follow the judge’s instructions during deliberations. He also feels that trying Clancy again would subject her to double jeopardy.

Clancy carried out a suicide attempt immediately after the killings of her kids, cutting her wrists and neck before jumping from a second-story window. The injuries left her paralyzed from the waist down.

She remains under 24-hour supervision at Tewksbury State Hospital.

Her case is due back in court on September 29.

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