Lindsay Clancy adds ex-Karen Read attorney for double jeopardy fight

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston federal criminal defense attorney has joined Lindsay Clancy’s legal team as they prepare to challenge the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office after her murder mistrial earlier this month.

Court records filed Tuesday in Plymouth Superior Court show Martin G. Weinberg filed his appearance for counsel to pursue a forthcoming motion to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds.

“Now comes Attorney Martin G. Weinberg and hereby files his appearance of counsel for the purpose of representing the defendant in regard to filing and litigating a forthcoming Motion to Dismiss for Double Jeopardy and related matters,” the filing reads.

Weinberg briefly joined Karen Read’s legal team in July 2024 to help handle her post-mistrial double jeopardy dismissal motions. Those efforts proved unsuccessful, although Read was later acquitted in the murder of John O’Keefe following a second trial a year later.

Weinberg’s filing comes less than a week after Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington formally asked the court to enter findings of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility as the DA’s office considers next steps, including a possible retrial.

0 of 191 Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy listens to testimony during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Poo) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington holds up a picture of th Clancy family before the murders during closing arguments in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial A packed courtroom gallery listens during closing arguments in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington makes his closing arguments to the jury in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Assistant DA Jennifer Sprague makes her closing arguments for the jury asking them to find Clancy guilty during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Attorney Kevin Reddington holds an exhibit in the case for the jury to see in his closing arguments during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy hides her face as details of the murder of her children are spoken in court by her attorney Kevin Reddington during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy sits at the defense table as Kevin Reddington asks the jury to find her not guilty during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy tries to hold back tears as details of the murder of her three children are given in court during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Paula and Mike Musgrove, the parents of Lindsay Clancy listen to closing arguments during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington questions Dr. Gregory Saathoff about drugs found in a nightstand in the Clancy home during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Judge William Sullivan tells the jury they will have the case to decide a verdict as soon as Thursday afternoon during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) CORRECTION Lindsay Clancy Trial CORRECTS SPELLING TO LINDSAY - Lindsay Clancy listens to the testimony of Dr. Gregory Saathoff during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington questions Dr. Gregory Saathoff, a rebuttal witness for the state, during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague rests her case as defense attorney Kevin Reddington gets in one last question to rebuttal witness Dr. Gregory Saathoff during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Commonwealth rests its rebuttal case Commonwealth rests its rebuttal case Lindsay Clancy Trial Michael Musgrove, the father of Lindsay Clancy listens to testimony in his daughters murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Poo) Lindsay Clancy Trial Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Saathoff resumes his testimony about the mental state of Lindsay Clancy during Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lyndsay Clancy listens to the testimony of Dr. Gregory Saathoff during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr /Pool The Patriot Ledg) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lyndsay Clancy and her attorney Kevin Reddington listen to the testimony of Dr. Gregory Saathoff during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr /Pool The Patriot Ledg) Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Final state experts testify on Lindsay Clancy’s mental state Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Final state experts testify on Lindsay Clancy’s mental state Lindsay Clancy Trial Judge William Sullivan listens to attorney Kevin Reddington question witness Dr. Kirk Heilbrun during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Saathoff is called as a witness by the prosecution during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy wipes away tears as she listens to testimony during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington expresses frustration during his cross examination of rebuttal witness Dr. Kirk Heilbrun during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Rebuttal witness Dr. Kirk Heilbrun during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy wipes away tears as she listens to testimony during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Judge William Sullivan admonishes the prosecution after their witness Dr. Kirk Heilbrun brought up the Catholic religion during his testimony about the mental state of Lindsay Clancy during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens to forensic psychologist Dr. Kirk Heilbrun testify about the voices she says she heard before she strangled her three children during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy talks with her lawyer Kevin Reddington. during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy's parents Paula And Mike Musgrove listen to testimony during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington, seated with client Lindsay Clancy, listens to testimony by forensic phycologist Dr. Kirk Heilbrun, a prosecution rebuttal witness during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Forensic Phycologist Dr. Kirk Heilbrun speaks on the witness stand during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy grins after her attorney Kevin Reddington concluded his cross examination of rebuttal witness Dr. Avram Mack during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy’s case shines a light on postpartum support Lindsay Clancy’s case shines a light on postpartum support (DUXBURY PSI CLIMB) Lindsay Clancy’s case shines a light on postpartum support (DUXBURY PSI CLIMB) Lindsay Clancy’s case shines a light on postpartum support (DUXBURY PSI CLIMB) Lindsay Clancy’s case shines a light on postpartum support (DUXBURY PSI CLIMB) Lindsay Clancy’s case shines a light on postpartum support (DUXBURY PSI CLIMB) Lindsay Clancy’s case shines a light on postpartum support (DUXBURY PSI CLIMB) Lindsay Clancy’s case shines a light on postpartum support (DUXBURY PSI CLIMB) Lindsay Clancy Trial Judge William Sullivan greets the jury during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Mark Chavous/The Enterprise via AP, Pool) (Mark Chavous/Mark Chavous/Pool The Enterprise) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington begins his questioning of witness Dr. Phillip Resnick during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Mark Chavous/The Enterprise via AP, Pool) (Mark Chavous/Mark Chavous/Pool The Enterprise) Lindsay Clancy Trial Dr Avram Mack answers questions from the witness stand during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Mark Chavous /The Enterprise via AP, Pool) (Mark Chavous/Mark Chavous/Pool The Enterprise) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches as her attorney Kevin Reddington prepares to interview a witness during proceedings in her murder trial, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Mark Chavous /The Enterprise via AP, Pool) (Mark Chavous/Mark Chavous/Pool The Enterprise) Lindsay Clancy Trial Judge William Sullivan speaks to the prosecution as they discuss the preparation of jury instructions during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial From left, prosecutor Shanan Buckingham, and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague confer as lawyer Kevin Reddington speaks during proceedings in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial Sheila Cavanaugh, a chaplain at Brigham and Women's Hospital testifies during the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy, looks toward reporters in the courtroom during proceedings in her murder trial, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy, listens to testimony from a hospital chaplain during her murder trial, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy looks toward the jury as she sits beside her lawyer Kevin Reddington, during proceedings in her murder trial, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial Kara Hurston holds her daughter Prinn, 4, as they join a demonstration in support of Lindsay Clancy outside Plymouth Superior Court, where Clancy is on trial in connection with the deaths of her three children, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds ) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington closes his eyes as he listens to the judge talk to the jury before recessing during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Amanda Sabga/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Amanda Sabga/Amanda Sabga/Pool The Boston Her) Lindsay Clancy Trial Mandie Reibold carries Michelle Martinez, 1, both of York, Pa., during a demonstration in support of Lindsay Clancy, who is on trial in connection with the deaths of her three children, outside Plymouth Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds ) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial From left, Mandie Reibold, and Michelle Martinez, both of York, Pa., and their children, gather at a demonstration of fellow supporters of Lindsay Clancy outside Plymouth Superior Court, where Clancy is on trial in connection with the deaths of her three children, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds ) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy Trial Aimee Breault of Acushnet, Mass., live-streams a demonstration in support of Lindsay Clancy outside Plymouth Superior Court, where Clancy is on trial in connection with the deaths of her three children, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds ) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy rally Lindsay Clancy’s psychologist testifies, saying she still thinks about her children (AP) Lindsay Clancy Trial Emily Thorndike, a TikTok user and licensed clinical social worker who used to work at McLean Hospital, is questioned by defense attorney Kevin Reddington as she testifies before the judge only during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Amanda Sabga/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Amanda Sabga/Amanda Sabga/Pool The Boston Her) Lindsay Clancy Trial Attorney Kevin Reddington works on his computer as prosecutors cross examine psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Amanda Sabga/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Amanda Sabga/Amanda Sabga/Pool The Boston Her) Lindsay Clancy Trial Paula Musgrove, mother of Lindsay Clancy, looks on during Clancy's murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Amanda Sabga/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Amanda Sabga/Amanda Sabga/Pool The Boston Her) Lindsay Clancy Trial Psychologist Paul Zeizel answers questions during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Amanda Sabga/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Amanda Sabga/Amanda Sabga/Pool The Boston Her) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Amanda Sabga/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Amanda Sabga/Amanda Sabga/Pool The Boston Her) Judge rejects defense witness from testifying in Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy today Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy at the defense table watches a witness during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17 2026. (Greg Der/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy looks towards the jury during her murder trial Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (John Tlumacki/Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (John Tlumacki/John Tlumacki/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington, speaks with Susan Clancy, the former mother in law of Lindsay Clancy, during her testimony at Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Mass., Tuesday Aug. 18, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Jonathan Wiggs/Jonathan Wiggs/Pool The Boston G) Lindsay Clancy Trial Psychiatrist Dr. Donald Condie testifies during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Mass., Tuesday Aug. 18, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Jonathan Wiggs/Jonathan Wiggs/Pool The Boston G) Lindsay Clancy Trial Susan Clancy, the former mother in law of Lindsay Clancy, enters the court room to give testimony during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Mass., Tuesday Aug. 18, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Jonathan Wiggs/Jonathan Wiggs/Pool The Boston G) APTOPIX Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy listens to her mother Paula Musgrove on the witness stand during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Defense continues case as mother-in-law expected to testify Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy's sister Allison Ozga speaks on the witness stand during Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Attorney Kevin Reddington expresses disappointment in a ruling against dismissing the murder case against Lindsay Clancy, left, during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy's mother Paula Musgrove testifies during her daughter's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial A copy of a text Lindsay Clancy sent to her mother is displayed during Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy looks on during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Witness Ian Whiffin of Cellebrite testifies on the stand during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17 2026. (Greg Der/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Justice William Sullivan informs the jury that the defense will start making their case as early as today during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17 2026. (Greg Der/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay Clancy Trial Heart rate details taken from the Apple Watch worn by Lindsay Clancy displayed by the prosecution during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17 2026. (Greg Der/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) CORRECTION Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy awaits the start of proceedings during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) CORRECTION: Source is The Boston Herald, not The Boston Globe. (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy awaits the start of proceedings during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) CORRECTION: Source is The Boston Herald, not The Boston Globe. (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Patrick Clancy recounts finding children’s bodies as jury hears emotional 911 call Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington holds the hand of Lindsay Clancy while listening to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague holds up as evidence the pajamas of Callan Clancy during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy listen to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/Pool) --- during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy cries as she sees images of herself with her children playing at a indoor waterpark a month before they were killed during her trial in the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) + Internal memo note Jury to tour Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her children Lindsay and Patrick Clancy, along with their children Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy reacts as images of himself and his children on vacation a month before they were killed is shown in the courtroom at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths 25 Investigates: Researchers studying medications key to Lindsay Clancy’s defense Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy glances over at the defense table and his ex wife Lindsay Clancy is seated during her murder trial at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy fights back tears as the details of her children's death are read in court at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches as her ex husband Patrick Clancy takes the witness stand at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington stays at the side of his client Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Day 3 of Jury Selection Children Killed Postpartum Defense Paula and Mike Musgrove, parents of Lindsay Clancy, sit as jury selection starts in Lindsay's murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues a motion about expert witnesses before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Live court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy Children Dead Massachusetts FILE - In this image from video, Lindsay Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, appears from the hospital for her arraignment on charges regarding the death of her three children, at Plymouth District Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 7, 2023. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed Lindsay Clancy murder trial

Reddington argued in his motion that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence that Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children on Jan. 24, 2023. The filing contends that the Commonwealth did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy had the “substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct or conform her conduct to the law” at the time of the killings.

The Clancy jury deliberated for seven days before reporting it could not reach a unanimous verdict. After the deadlock persisted, the court declared a mistrial on Sept. 4.

Clancy unsuccessfully petitioned the Supreme Judicial Court before the mistrial was declared, seeking an inquiry into one of 12 holdout jurors. Reddington has previously said that 11 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

According to Reddington, comments made by jurors after the trial suggest the holdout juror failed to follow the judge’s instructions during deliberations. He also feels that trying Clancy again would subject her to double jeopardy.

Clancy carried out a suicide attempt immediately after the killings of her kids, cutting her wrists and neck before jumping from a second-story window. The injuries left her paralyzed from the waist down.

She remains under 24-hour supervision at Tewksbury State Hospital.

Her case is due back in court on September 29.

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