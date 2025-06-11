Live court video, updates: Defense in Karen Read’s murder retrial rests its case

DEDHAM, Mass. — The defense in Karen Read’s murder retrial rested its case on Wednesday afternoon after jurors heard from the final witness in the murder case.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Read’s lawyers allege O’Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

Defense rests its case

The defense in Karen Read’s murder retrial rested its case on Wednesday afternoon, after Andrew Rentschler, a biomechanical engineer and accident reconstructionist from ARCCA, faced questioning all day, including a heated cross-examination.

The jury was dismissed for the day at 3:38 p.m.

The prosecution is expected to call rebuttal witnesses before closing arguments commence. The jury will then be sent off to deliberate Read’s fate.

Jury excused for the day — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 11, 2025

Since the prosecution rested its case in late May, Read’s legal team called 10 witnesses to the stand: Motor vehicle accident reconstructionist Matt DiSogra, Michael Proctor’s childhood friend Jonathan Diamandis, dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell, former Canton Police Officer Kelly Dever, and Dighton Police Sgt. Nicholas Barros, Canton snowplow driver Brian “Lucky” Loughran, Canton resident Karina Kolokithas, Dr. Daniel Wolfe of ARCCA, Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, and Andrew Rentschler of ARCCA.

Defense’s final witness faces cross-examination

Andrew Rentschler began testifying on Tuesday and returned to the stand on Wednesday for the 31st day of testimony in Read’s retrial.

Rentschler is the final witness for the defense before they rest their case.

Live court updates from Ted Daniel:

Hank Brennan continues to challenge Dr. Rentschler's conclusions and Dr. Rentschler continues to push back:



HB: You have no information about the angle of Mr. O'Keefe's body at the time. The defendant's Lexus was traveling backwards on January 29th, 2022. Do you?



AR: We have… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 11, 2025

HB: Does the absence of a bruise necessarily indicate there was no blunt force trauma to an area?



AR: No. You have to look at all the evidence and you have to look at the force.... You don't just look at that by itself and isolation. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 11, 2025

Brennan asking Dr. Rentschler about his contact with the defense and coming to testify in 1st trial



HB: When you had conversations with the defense, did they offer to give you transportation assistance getting here?

AR: They provided a ride to and from the airport. Yes.

HB:… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 11, 2025

Hank Brennan is crossing Dr. Rentschler.



HB: You have no idea where the point of impact was in this collision, do you?

AR: Nobody does.

HB: I'm asking you. You don’t know. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 11, 2025

At least one prosecution witness previously said there were no x-rays of JOK taken to look for things like broken bones.

X-rays were taken and AJ is asking Dr. Rentschler about that:



AJ: Would it be appropriate to come to any opinions... if you were to ignore, X-rays, if they… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 11, 2025

Good morning from day 31 of testimony. Lots of people greeted Karen Read as she arrived at court this morning.



We are on what is expected to be the final defense witness, Dr. Andrew Rentschler from ARCCA.



Live stream here:https://t.co/4Oz0k5bcvU pic.twitter.com/TnQh197wSm — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 11, 2025

ARCCA expert disputes prosecution’s claims about O’Keefe’s injuries

Rentschler, originally hired for the federal investigation of the Read murder case, testified Tuesday that evidence does not corroborate the prosecution’s theory that she struck O’Keefe with her Lexus.

Andrew Rentschler

“It really was impossible to get a skull fracture by hitting the taillight and not sustain any other significant fractures,” Rentschler explained.

Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, a professor at Brown University and the former chief medical examiner in Rhode Island, also testified on Tuesday that O’Keefe died from a massive skull fracture.

“If you fell back on grass, you would tend to see, you might see grass in the wound, or you would tend to see an irregular kind of crisscross pattern of the flattened grass,” Laposata said.

Doctor says O’Keefe’s wounds consistent with animal attack

Dr. Loposata said the wounds on O’Keefe’s arm were consistent with an animal attack. Judge Beverly Cannone prohibited the defense from asking if it could have been a dog.

Loposata also testified that hypothermia did not contribute to O’Keefe’s death despite. The medical examiner’s report said O’Keefe died from hypothermia and blunt impact injuries to the head.

Elizabeth Laposata testifies regarding John O'Keefe's injuries

“The body did not have any hypothermia,” Laposata said.

Laposata also said she didn’t think eye injuries suffered by O’Keefe were consistent with being hit by the rear of Read’s SUV. She said there was no evidence of impact from a vehicle at all.

The medical examiner who performed O’Keefe’s autopsy, Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello, testified earlier that she could not determine the cause of O’Keefe’s death to a reasonable degree of medical certainty but that hypothermia was a contributing factor.

Judge says jury deliberations are near

Judge Beverly Cannone told the jury on Tuesday that deliberations will begin no later than Monday, with the prosecution getting a chance to call rebuttal witnesses before closing arguments.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

0 of 121 Karen Read Trial Before the jury enters the courtroom Karen Read shares a lighthearted moment with her defense team, during her second murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Trial Karen Read sits with her defense team, from left, Robert Alessi, Elizabeth Little, Alan Jackson, and David Yannetti during her murder retrial in Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Monday June 2, 2025. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Trial Karen Read during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Trial Karen Read talks with her attorneys Robert Alessi and David Yannetti during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Trial Karen Read and her defense team watch jurors leave the courtroom during Read's murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read speaks with her defense attorney, Alan Jackson, during her retrial in Norfolk Superior Court, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Karen Read Trial Defense attorney Robert Alessi, center, confers with Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone as Karen Read, left, stands by during a sidebar during Read's murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022, during her murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022, during her murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Trial Karen Read and attorney Alan Jackson look at the empty jury box while listening to Judge Cannone during Read's murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read looks on during her trial Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Trial Defendant Karen Read, right, confers with her attorneys Alan Jackson, left, and Robert Alessi, center, before Read's trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Trial Defendant Karen Read talks with her attorneys during her murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Mark Chavous/Enterprise News via AP, Pool) (Mark Chavous/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read lawyers Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read buffer zone Dedham court Two jurors chosen on first day of jury selection in retrial of Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing Dedham, MA - April 12: Karen Read at her pre-trial hearing at Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Karen Read Karen Read watches attorney Robert Alessi make a point during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court at Dedham, Mass., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read interview with Ted Karen Read Karen Read (FILE - Karen Read and her defense team and the prosecution file motions in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, file)) Karen Read Karen Read in court Karen Read Judge approves joint motion to delay start of Karen Read’s 2nd murder trial Judge approves joint motion to delay start of Karen Read’s 2nd murder trial Karen Read appears in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 26, 2024 (Karen Read appears in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 26, 2024) Karen Read Mistrial Declared In Karen Read Murder Trial Dedham, MA - July 1: Karen Read looks toward the jurors, as they are greeted by Judge Beverly J. Cannone (not pictured) in Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read and John O'Keefe All stand as the jury files out to the courtroom, to start their fifth day of deliberations in the murder trial for Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday, July 1, 2024. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Karen Read jurors tell judge they’ve been unable to reach unanimous verdict Karen Read jurors tell judge they’ve been unable to reach unanimous verdict Day 3 of jury deliberations finishes without verdict in Karen Read trial Day 3 of jury deliberations finishes without verdict in Karen Read trial Karen Read awaits the juries verdict in her murder case at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday June 26, 2024. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP) (Greg Derr/AP) Closing arguments in Karen Read trial Defense attorneys in Karen Read murder trial argue with judge over jury verdict slip Defense attorneys in Karen Read murder trial argue with judge over jury verdict slip Karen Read murder trial Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury Norfolk Superior Court Dedham Some witnesses are in the courtroom on Tuesday include Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Jennifer McCabe. Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read trial Karen Read, center right, is seated Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during her trial on charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Karen Read is seated Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during her trial on charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Karen Read, John O'Keefe Karen Read murder trial Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read murder trial Karen Read murder trial Karen Read smiles after listening to her attorney Alan Jackson during her trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read and Officer O'Keefe Karen Read murder trial Karen Read Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool) (David McGlynn/Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)) Karen Read Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool) (David McGlynn/Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Day 1 Karen Read opening statements begin Karen Read Karen Read

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group