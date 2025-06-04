Live court video, updates: Day 27 of testimony in Karen Read’s murder retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Wednesday marks Day 27 of testimony in Karen Read’s murder retrial, and the defense is expected to call two new witnesses to the stand.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Canton snowplow driver Brian “Lucky” Loughranon and a Canton resident who was friends with O’Keefe are expected to take the stand on what’s scheduled to be a half day of witness testimony. Jurors are expected to be dismissed by 1 p.m.

Loughran works for the town of Canton and was plowing overnight when O’Keefe was found dead. In Read’s first trial, Loughran testified that his route took him by Albert’s home at 34 Fairview Road and that there was no body on the lawn when he drove by.

The prosecution alleges Read struck O’Keefe around 12:45 a.m. and that O’Keefe’s body was on the lawn until about 6 a.m. that morning. Loughran previously said he drove by the home at 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., noticing nothing suspicious.

In court on Tuesday, jurors heard from two witnesses: A dog bite expert and a Dighton police sergeant.

Dr. Marie Russell, a retired emergency medicine physician, said the wounds on O’Keefe’s arms were the result of a dog attack.

Karen Read Trial Forensic pathologist Dr. Marie Russell testifies about the type of injuries to the back of someone's arm during the murder retrial of Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court, Monday June 2, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP)

“These multiple groupings are patterns and they are, in my opinion, by the teeth and claws of a dog,” Russell said, pointing to a photo of O’Keefe’s arm.

She described the wounds as linear and going in a similar direction.

The prosecution had earlier sought to block Russell from testifying, questioning her credibility.

Upon leaving Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court at the end of the day, Read briefly addressed reporters and said she thought Russell was “fantastic” on the stand.

Dighton Police Sgt. Nicholas Barros was at the Dighton home where William and Janet Read live when their daughter’s SUV was towed to the Canton Police Department’s sally port.

He said Read’s taillight had some damage, but not as bad as what investigators photographed in the sally port.

Read attorney Alan Jackson showed Barros an image of the Lexus taillight from the Canton Police Department and asked what was different from when he saw it at Read’s parents’ house.

Barros

“Is this the condition of the right rear taillight when you showed up at the Read household?” Jackson asked.

“Absolutely not,” Barros responded.

Jackson continued, “What’s different about this photo, sir? ”

Barros said, “That taillight is completely smashed out.”

Barros described seeing a hole about the size of a $1 bill before state troopers seized the Lexus SUV. He appeared confident with his memory, but also agreed with special prosecutor Hank Brennan that additional information he’s read and seen has had some effect on his recollection

Outside of court, Read said of Barros, “His testimony hasn’t changed. He was subpoenaed by the prosecution and said it was damaged and not completely broken a year ago, and then he said that again today.”

Also on Tuesday, Read’s lawyers demanded that Judge Cannone declare a mistrial after the prosecution brought up the topic of DNA while cross-examining Dr. Russell.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at the house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group