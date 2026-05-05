Shelter-in-place order lifted after incident at U.S. Army facility in Natick

NATICK, Mass. — An emergency incident prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order at a United States Army facility in Natick on Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center on General Greene Avenue announced on Facebook shortly before noon that the order was in place.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! A shelter-in-place order is now in effect for our installation, effective immediately,” the post read.

In an update issued shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Department of Defense military installation confirmed that the order had been lifted.

“Personnel may resume normal operations on base. At this time, all personnel are required to remain on the installation and away from the gate until further notice,” the update read.

Officials also said that they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and instructions as they become available.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The installation serves as a laboratory specializing in the research and development of food, clothing, shelters, airdrop systems, and other support items for the military.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Natick Police Department for additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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