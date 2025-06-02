Live video, updates: Longtime friend of Michael Proctor to testify in Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — A longtime friend of former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor is expected to be called to the stand Monday on Day 25 of Karen Read’s murder retrial as the defense continues to build its case.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in Read’s murder case, was fired in March for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony at her first trial. He admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

While Proctor played a big role in Read’s first trial, we learned on Friday that he won’t be called by the defense this time around. On the way out of court on Friday, defense attorney David Yannetti said it was a “team decision” not to have Proctor take the stand.

Instead, the defense plans to use people whom Proctor messaged as a way to introduce his crude texts in the trial.

Jonathan Diamandis, who attended middle school with Proctor and has remained friends with him for 30 years, was on a group chat that the defense wants the jury to know about.

In court on Friday, Diamandis was asked to confirm he was on that chain, where Proctor sent offensive messages about Read while investigating her for murder.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan fought to keep Proctor’s texts out of the retrial altogether. He has argued that if the defense wants the jury to hear Proctor’s texts, then they should call him to the stand.

The defense’s first witness was Matt DiSogra, director of engineering at DeltaV, a motor vehicle accident reconstruction firm.

DiSogra testified that the prosecution’s timeline of events before the death of O’Keefe is wrong.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

