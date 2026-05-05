Remains found in Plymouth woods in 2025 identified as missing Hanson woman

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Human remains found along Route 3 in Plymouth back in March of 2025 have been identified as missing Hanson woman, Sandra Crispo.

54-year-old Sandra Crispo went missing back in August of 2019. She was reported missing after family members were unable to reach her and discovered she was not insider her home.

Family told Boston 25 back in 2024 that her son-in-law was the last person to see her. On August 7, 2019, he says he dropped Sandra off at her house after taking her to a local mechanic.

On the way home, Sandra stopped for cigarettes. Sandra was recorded on surveillance video at the gas station, and it was the last time anyone had seen her.

Her daughter also told Boston 25 that two years before Sandra’s disappearance, her father died and left behind a substantial estate which included up to a million dollars in gold bars.

On March 6 of 2025, a hunter located what was believed to be human remains in a deer trail near the breakdown lane between exit 14 and 14 of Route 3 North in Plymouth.

State police responded to the wooded area and exhumed a human skull. The remains were recovered and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Plymouth County DA contacted the FBI to conduct further testing on the skull and determined through CODIS match to the DNA of Sandra Crispo.

Her cause of death has not been released.

Sandra Crispo hanson missing woman

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. Hanson police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Plymouth County DA with the help of other law enforcement partners have conducted an extensive and exhaustive investigation since she was reported missing.

According to the Plymouth County DA, the investigation has included searches, interviews, forensic testing, reviews of records, and other investigative efforts.

Anyone with information Sandra Crispo’s disappearance is urged to contact Hanson Police at 781-293-4625, or Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office at 508-894-2600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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