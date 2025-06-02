‘She’s a whack job’: Texts Michael Proctor sent about Karen Read allowed as evidence in retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Crude text messages about Karen Read that fired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor sent to his friends in a group chat after John O’Keefe’s death were allowed as evidence in the Mansfield woman’s murder retrial and read aloud for jurors to hear on Monday.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Before Day 25 of witness testimony got underway, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone ruled that Proctor’s texts can be presented as evidence by the defense without the disgraced investigator present in the courtroom.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan had fought to keep Proctor’s texts out of the retrial altogether. He argued that if the defense wants the jury to hear Proctor’s texts, then Read’s lawyers should be required to call him to the witness stand.

Cannone noted in her ruling that the texts had been properly authenticated by Jonathan Diamandis, a childhood friend of Proctor. She also said the texts lend insight into Proctor’s state of mind and that they potentially reflect bias or omissions in the investigation of O’Keefe’s death.

Diamandis was the second witness called to the stand by the defense and testified Monday that he has known Proctor since middle school and they’ve been friends for 30 years.

While on the stand, Diamandis confirmed to the jury that Proctor sent offensive text messages about Read while investigating her for murder. He also acknowledged that Proctor was fired from the state police for his behavior in the group chat.

Diamandis was asked to read a series of texts Proctor sent to the group in the hours and days after O’Keefe’s death, but denied the request because he was “uncomfortable” with doing so. Instead, special prosecutor Hank Brennan read them.

Brennan: “Mr. Proctor says, ‘From all accounts, he didn’t do anything wrong. She’s a whack job’ and then uses the C word to describe. Is that accurate?”

Diamandis: "That’s accurate."

Brennan: “He then says, yeah, she’s a babe. Weird Fall River accent though. No [expletive]. Are those the words that he wrote?”

Diamandis: “Those are the words.”

Brennan: “There’s a response at the bottom from one member in the group stating, ‘Oh, she’s skating.’"

Diamandis: “Yes.”

Brennan: "Mr. Proctor responds, ‘Zero chance she skated. She’s f’d, she’s [expletive].’ Yes. Is that what he said?"

Diamandis: “It is.”

Brennan: “Somebody in the group says. ‘Is that chick a smoke?’ And then the same person follows up with a question mark. Accurate?”

Diamandis: “Accurate.”

Brennan: “Mr. Proctor responds, ‘Eh.’”

Diamandis: “Yes.”

Brennan: “Nut bag, as my chief would say.”

Diamandis: “Yes.”

Brennan: “She’s got a leaky balloon."

Diamandis: “Yes.”

Brennan: “Leaks poo.”

Diamandis: “Yes.”

Brennan: “Those are the words of Mr. Proctor?”

Diamandis: “They are.”

Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in Read’s murder case, was fired in March for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony at her first trial. He admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

While Proctor played a big role in Read’s first trial, he won’t be called by the defense this time around. On the way out of court on Friday, defense attorney David Yannetti said it was a “team decision” not to have Proctor take the stand.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

