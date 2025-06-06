Local

Karen Read’s retrial: Testimony resumes Friday as defense nears end of its case

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Testimony in Karen Read’s murder retrial resumes Friday after jurors were given Thursday off due to concerns about the extreme heat.

Read, 45, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Friday marks Day 28 of the retrial of Read, who said Wednesday that her legal team is closing in on resting its case.

After Canton snowplow driver Brian “Lucky” Loughran and Canton resident Karina Kolokithas testified on behalf of the defense on Wednesday, Read was asked outside of Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court, “When do you think you’ll [defense] wrap?”

Read said, “Tuesday, give or take.”

Karen Read reveals when defense could rest case in her murder retrial

The retrial, now in its eighth week, has brought 38 witnesses for the prosecution and seven for the defense so far.

Since the prosecution rested its case last week, Read’s legal team has called seven witnesses to the stand: Motor vehicle accident reconstructionist Matt DiSogra, Michael Proctor’s childhood friend Jonathan Diamandis, dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell, former Canton Police Officer Kelly Dever, and Dighton Police Sgt. Nicholas Barros, in addition to Loughlan and Kolokithas.

During Wednesday’s half-day of testimony, Loughran, who works for the town of Canton, told the court that he was plowing overnight before O’Keefe was found dead.

Brian “Lucky” Loughran (Brian “Lucky” Loughranw)

Just like in Read’s first trial, Loughran testified that his route took him by Albert’s home at 34 Fairview Road and that there was no body on the lawn when he drove by.

The prosecution alleges Read struck O’Keefe around 12:45 a.m. and that O’Keefe’s body was on the lawn until about 6 a.m. that morning. Loughran said he drove by the home at 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., noticing nothing suspicious.

Again on Wednesday, Loughran told the court, “I saw nothing.”

Kolokithas, a Canton resident who was out with O’Keefe and Karen Read the night before he was found dead, was called to the stand by the defense after Loughran was dismissed.

Kolokithas hung out at the Waterfall Bar and Grill with Read and O’Keefe. She recalled drinking water that night due to her propensity for migraines.

While speaking with Read at the Waterfall, Kolokithas said Read praised O’Keefe for stepping in for his niece and nephew.

Kolokithas said she also saw Read and O’Keefe lovingly embracing each other.

Karina Kolokithas (Karina Kolokithas)

Judge Beverly Cannone canceled Thursday’s testimony, telling the jury on Wednesday, “I understand tomorrow is supposed to be very hot. Court officers are concerned about how we’re going to keep the fans and air conditioners going, and be allowed to hear the witnesses.”

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at the house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

