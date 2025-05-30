Local

Live court video, updates: Defense in Karen Read’s murder retrial set to call first witness

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Boston25News.com Staff
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Boston25News.com Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — The defense in Karen Read’s murder retrial will take center stage Friday when they call their first witness to the stand after the prosecution rested its case late Thursday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Witness testimony in the Karen Read retrial resumes at 9 a.m.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Prosecutors rested their case after Dr. Judson Welcher, a crash reconstructionist expert with Aperture LLC, was dismissed from the stand after three days. He most notably testified to the prosecution that damage to Read’s SUV was “consistent with a collision” involving O’Keefe if the vehicle was moving faster than 8 mph.

The prosecution, led this time by Hank Brennan, has taken a more streamlined, focused approach through the first six weeks of Read’s second trial. A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

0 of 112

The defense is expected to begin calling witnesses on Friday morning in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court, and Read revealed who her lawyers plan to call upon first to open what she says will be a “more robust” case that is “broader and deeper” with more witnesses.

As Read walked through a sea of media waiting on the steps of the courthouse shortly after noon on Thursday, she was asked, “Who will be the first witness for your defense?”

Read said Matt DiSogra, director of engineering at DeltaV, would be the first person up.

DeltaV is a motor vehicle accident reconstruction firm with locations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Denver, and Fayetteville.

Matthew Disogra Matthew Disogra (Delta V)

When asked if she planned to take the stand in her own defense, Read said, “TBD.”

When asked if her team planned to call disgraced trooper Michael Proctor, Albert, and ATF Agent Brian Higgins to the stand, Read also said, “TBD.” All three of them testified at length in her first trial.

Read’s team has focused on Proctor’s investigation of the case and his credibility.

Proctor, the lead investigator in the case, was fired from the Massachusetts State Police in March following the fallout from Read’s first trial. A disciplinary board found he sent sexist and crude text messages about Read to his family and colleagues.

Michael Proctor Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor opens an evidence box to show the jury a broken tail light while testifying, Monday, June 10, 2024, at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., during the trial for Karen Read. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool))

His testimony played a key role in the first trial. Defense attorneys used his text messages to attempt to show that Proctor was biased and ignored the possibility of other suspects.

Judge Beverly Cannone previously agreed to allow Albert and Higgins to be implicated by the defense, with limitations.

Read was also asked how long it would take for her lawyers to present her case. She estimated “one-and-a-half to two weeks.”

As Read climbed into a black SUV to leave Dedham, she was asked, “How would you sum up the prosecution’s case? One word.” Read responded, “Unjust.”

Testimony provided by the prosecution’s witnesses focused on evidence collected at the scene of O’Keefe’s death and witnesses who claimed they heard Read repeatedly say, “I hit him.”

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read