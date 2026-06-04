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Karen Read files lawsuit against Mass. State Police, Canton Police Department

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

TAUNTON, Mass. — Karen Read, the Mansfield woman acquitted of murder last year in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, has filed a new lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department, her legal team announced Thursday.

Karen Read escalates legal battle, cites specific claims against ‘house defendants’

Attorneys Alan Jackson, Damon Seligson, and Aaron Rosenberg said in a joint news release that was filed Thursday morning in Bristol County Superior Court.

“This case is about two institutions — the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department — and a culture of bias and corruption that they built, tolerated, and hid from the public for years," the attorneys said in a statement.

Read, 46, was previously charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors alleged she backed over her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him for dead during a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

She was ultimately acquitted in June 2025 after a mistrial was declared in her first trial the year prior.

Jackson, Seligson, and Rosenberg allege former Massachusetts Trooper Michael Proctor and ex-Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode were both “unfit for positions of public trust.”

Michael Proctor and Sean Goode did not slip through the cracks; they are emblematic of the failure to responsibly exercise the trust and faith the public puts in these institutions,” their statement read. “Proctor and Goode were unfit for positions of public trust, and yet they were handed badges, promotions, and ultimately control of homicide investigations despite harboring deep-seated and abhorrent anti-woman, racist, antisemitic, and homophobic ideologies for more than a decade.”

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Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the Read murder case, was fired from his role within the state police in March.

He was relieved of his duty without pay after a mistrial was declared in Read’s first murder trial, and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

Proctor came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony at her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words. He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

Goode, who responded to the scene of O’Keefe’s death, submitted his resignation from the Canton Police Department this week. He also testified during Read’s first trial.

Goode was suspended from the department in October 2025 and placed on leave shortly after investigators uncovered additional “troubling” text messages on the phone of fired Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor.

“Michael Proctor and Sean Goode are not the exception. They are the evidence. The State Police knew about Proctor’s prejudices and biases in February 2024 and did nothing. Canton reviewed Goode’s vile messages last year and never terminated him. Rather, Canton allowed Goode to keep his rank until he chose to resign two days ago, on the eve of this lawsuit. That is the culture of these two institutions,” Read’s attorneys added in their statement.

In the filing of this new lawsuit, Read’s attorneys vowed that the “truth is coming.”

“As Karen Read saw firsthand, when agencies fail to ensure that those entrusted with authority are fit to exercise it, the consequences can be devastating. Karen Read was acquitted of every charge related to John O’Keefe’s death — and now the agencies that negligently permitted virulent misogynists and bigots to target her will answer for what they built, what they concealed, and what they did to her. The days of hiding behind badges and promotions while peddling vile bigotry are over. The truth is coming, and with it an unflinching reckoning," Read’s attorneys stated.

Read currently faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by John O’Keefe’s family.

In court documents obtained by Boston 25 News on Wednesday, Read laid out a series of explosive allegations in her federal civil rights lawsuit against multiple people who testified against her in her two murder trials.

The accusations are contained in a 34-page filing in which Read pushes back against a motion to have her lawsuit tossed out of court.

Read’s filing provides specific details of what she claims occurred at 34 Fairview Road in Canton on January 29, 2022, the night of O’Keefe’s death.

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