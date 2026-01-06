Karen Read back in court today for hearing in wrongful death lawsuit

Karen Read is due back in court on Tuesday for a hearing connected to the wrongful death lawsuit filed against her by the family of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Attorneys for Read, who is slated to appear virtually in Plymouth Superior Court, are expected to ask a judge to compel a Canton Police Department officer to turn over internal records.

They want to know more about why Sgt. Sean Goode was suspended from the department back in October.

Goode was placed on leave shortly after investigators uncovered additional “troubling” text messages on the phone of fired Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor.

Read’s attorneys are seeking to determine whether Goode’s suspension is tied to his private conversations with Proctor.

In addition to fighting the wrongful death claim, Read has filed her own lawsuit against several members of law enforcement and witnesses involved in her two criminal trials.

A jury found Read not guilty of O’Keefe’s murder in June 2025 after a retrial that followed a mistrial a year earlier.

