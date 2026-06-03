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Karen Read escalates legal battle, cites specific claims against ‘house defendants’

By Ted Daniel, Boston 25 News
Karen Read Trial Karen Read and her defense team stand while the jury enters the courtroom for her retrial in Norfolk Superior Court, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP)
By Ted Daniel, Boston 25 News

Karen Read has laid out a series of explosive allegations in her federal civil rights lawsuit against multiple people who testified against her in her 2 murder trials. The accusations are contained in a new 34-page filing where Read pushes back on a motion to get her lawsuit tossed out of court.

The so-called “House Defendants” -Brian Albert, Nicole Albert, Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe, and Brian Higgins- have asked for Read’s lawsuit to be dismissed, calling it a “vile work of fiction” to shift blame.

Four witnesses in Karen Read trial file lawsuit against her, ‘Turtleboy’

Read’s filing provides specific details of what she claims occurred at 34 Fairview Rd. in Canton on January 29, 2022. Read alleges that O’Keefe was “killed inside the Alberts’ house or garage as a result of an altercation,” according to the document. Brian and Nicole Albert owned 34 Fairview at the time.

The filing states that a plan was then hatched by the defendants to “make it appear that Mr. O’Keefe had been struck by Ms. Read’s vehicle”. Read also alleges that the defendants moved O’Keefe’s body to the “area of the front lawn where Ms. Read had dropped him off” earlier that night and “re-positioned a Ford Edge… adjacent to the front lawn,” to block the view of O’Keefe.

The document cites the destruction of personal cell phones by Brian Albert and Brian Higgins and the deletion of text messages and a Google search by Jennifer McCabe regarding how long it takes for a person to die in the cold.

Read is a defendant in a wrongful death suit filed by the O’Keefe family. Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert and Brian Higgins have filed a separate defamation lawsuit against Read and Aidan Kearney, the content creator widely known as “Turtleboy”. That suit alleges Read killed John O’Keefe and then enlisted Kearney’s help to promote a false narrative. Kearney has previously described the suit against him and Read as “desperate” on his X feed.

A judge will now review filings from both sides to determine whether Read’s civil rights lawsuit will move forward.

A jury acquitted Read of O’Keefe’s murder following a retrial in June 2025.

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