Member of Canton police placed on leave due to ‘allegations of misconduct’

CANTON, Mass. — A member of the Canton police department has been placed on leave due to ‘allegations of misconduct’.

The Town of Canton released a statement on Monday says that on October 24, they were notified of allegations of misconduct concerning a member of the Town’s Police Department.

The person placed on leave was not identified.

After learning about the allegations, the town hired an independent investigator to conduct an investigation.

“The Town and the Town’s Police Department take all allegations of misconduct seriously. Members of the Town’s Police Department are expected to perform their duties in a professional manner. The Town is committed to providing the quality and level of service that the citizens of Canton deserve from their Police Department. To that end, we will take the necessary steps to ensure that actions by individual officers do not jeopardize that quality and level of service,” the towns statement said.

Earlier this year, an independent audit of the Canton Police Department found missteps in the handling of the Karen Read investigation. This audit came out before Read’s second trial.

Read was found not guilty in O’Keefe’s death in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

