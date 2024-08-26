O’Keefe family files wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read, 2 Canton bars where couple drank

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The brother of late Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read and the two bars the couple drank at before his body was found in a snowbank outside of a home in Canton in January 2022.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead outside a home at 34 Fairview Road.

Paul O’Keefe, the brother of John O’Keefe, and his family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read and the 2 bars she was at with John in the hours before his body was found at 34 Fairview.

Prosecutors said Read, a former adjunct professor at Bentley College, and O’Keefe, a 16-year member of the Boston police, had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow Boston officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away. An autopsy found O’Keefe died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma.

The defense portrayed Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside. They argued that investigators focused on Read because she was a “convenient outsider” who saved them from having to consider law enforcement officers as suspects.

Paul O’Keefe filed the lawsuit on behalf of the O’Keefe family in Plymouth Superior Court on Monday, alleging that Read “intended the reckless conduct” that resulted in John’s death and that C.F. McCarthy’s and the Waterfall Bar & Grill “negligently served alcohol to an intoxicated person, namely defendant Read,” court documents showed.

The O’Keefe’s also allege that Read “intentionally and/or recklessly inflicted severe emotional distress” by waking up John’s 14-year-old niece early in the morning on Jan. 29, 2022, to inform her that “she hit her uncle or that a snow plow hit her uncle.”

“Read’s conduct was extreme and outrageous, beyond the bounds of decency, and was utterly intolerable,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also alleges that Read’s defense team “outrageously created a false narrative.”

Read’s trial ended on July 1st after the jury told Judge Beverly Cannone that they were deadlocked three separate times during five days of deliberations.

Read’s lawyers later filed a motion to dismiss after they said five deliberating jurors informed them that the panel unanimously agreed to acquit Read on charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash before Cannone declared a mistrial.

Last week, Cannone denied Karen Read’s motion to dismiss her most serious charge of second-degree murder in a 21-page ruling released Friday morning.

The decision came two weeks after Read’s attorney Martin Weinberg argued that Read’s double jeopardy protections would be violated if Cannone did not dismiss two of the three charges.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said, “We believe that the judge’s decision is consistent with almost 200 years of case law. We are moving forward to trying this case on January 27.”

Read the full wrongful death lawsuit:

