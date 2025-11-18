Karen Read files explosive lawsuit alleging police cover-up in death of John O’Keefe

TAUNTON, Mass. — Karen Read, recently acquitted of murder and manslaughter in the 2022 death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, has filed a sweeping civil lawsuit in Taunton’s Bristol Superior Court.

The 46-page complaint accuses multiple Massachusetts State Police troopers and several Canton residents of conspiring to frame her for a crime she says she did not commit.

“Today’s filing speaks for itself. It is a meticulously documented civil action grounded in evidence, law, and the Constitution,” Read attorney Alan Jackson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “For more than three years, Karen Read was dragged through a baseless criminal prosecution engineered by individuals who abused their authority, manipulated the investigative process, and trampled her rights. Our complaint lays out, in stark detail, the malicious prosecution, the conspiracy, the civil-rights violations, and the intentional misconduct that these defendants visited upon an innocent woman.”

Jackson added, “Unlike the criminal case, this time the defendants don’t get to hide behind badges, back-channel favors, or manufactured narratives. They will have to answer in a court of law for every lie, every omission, every manipulated report, and every constitutional violation they committed.”

Who is named in the suit?

Defendants include:

Michael Proctor – Former MSP trooper and lead investigator

Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik and Lt. Brian Tully – MSP supervisors

Brian & Nicole Albert, Jennifer & Matthew McCabe, and Brian Higgins – Canton-area residents tied to the case

The MSP and Town of Canton are expected to be added later.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the lawyers for the McCabes, Alberts, O’Keefes, and Higgins for comment on the lawsuit.

I've reached out to the lawyers for the McCabe's, Albert's, O'Keefe's, and Brian Higgins about Karen Read's new lawsuit and their proposed claim against her. I'll let you know if I hear back.



This just released statement is from Alan Jackson and Karen Read's civil team:… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) November 18, 2025

Key allegations

Conspiracy & cover-up: Read claims O’Keefe died inside the Alberts’ home after a late-night party, not from being struck by her SUV. She alleges the defendants staged the scene to look like a hit-and-run.

Evidence tampering: The suit accuses investigators of planting taillight fragments and glass on her vehicle and O’Keefe’s clothing, deleting surveillance footage, and falsifying reports.

Bias & misconduct: Text messages allegedly show Proctor calling Read derogatory names and vowing she was “f---ed” just hours into the investigation.

Destruction of evidence: Two defendants allegedly destroyed their phones after the court ordered preservation.

Impact on Read

The complaint details devastating personal consequences:

Loss of job, home, and health insurance

Millions of dollars in legal and expert fees

Severe stress that exacerbated chronic illnesses

Legal claims

Read seeks damages under:

Federal Civil Rights Law for malicious prosecution and conspiracy

Massachusetts Civil Rights Act

Common law claims, including malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy

She is demanding a jury trial and punitive damages.

Next steps

The defendants have yet to respond.

Read’s attorneys say they will move to consolidate this case with a related wrongful death suit for efficiency.

This lawsuit comes after Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe, Nicole Albert, Brian Albert, and Brian Higgins sent Read’s attorneys and blogger Aiden Kearney a brief claiming that Read spun a “vile work of fiction” when she blamed them for the death of O’Keefe.

They are planning to sue her for defamation, a legal brief obtained by Boston 25 News on Monday reveals.

A wrongful death suit filed by O’Keefe’s family also alleges that Read “outrageously created a false narrative” and the O’Keefe family has suffered “emotional injuries, severe physical pain, anguish, emotional distress and other harm… caused by defendant Read’s negligence.”

Read the full lawsuit filed by Read’s legal team:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group