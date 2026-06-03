HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Haverhill mother says she’s been living with mold, mice and roaches inside her apartment for months.

Monica Reyes showed our Boston 25 team what she says has become an everyday reality--mold growing on personal belongings, mice moving through the walls and despite numerous maintenance requests, she claims these issues remain unresolved.

“The response from management has been severely lacking on their behalf and they have not really addressed anything to this matter,” said Reyes.

After several emails and work orders to management, Monica claims some of the orders like a pest treatment, were marked complete, but says her apartment speaks for itself.

‘It’s really sad’: Haverhill mother claims apartment is infested, no help from management

Documentation obtained by Boston 25 shows an inspection by the Haverhill Board of Health last month. It noted a violation, claiming the building didn’t meet basic living standards.

‘It’s really sad’: Haverhill mother claims apartment is infested, no help from management

Monica says her biggest fear is her family’s health. A doctor’s note also obtained by Boston 25 shows a medical visit for her daughter, it cites persistent upper respiratory symptoms.

Monica says she’s gone as far as conducting her own mold testing, even a petri dish test she says showed significant growth.

Boston 25 News Reporter Elly Morillo visited management in person for comment on these allegations, they cited legal matters as their reason for a decline to comment. Boston 25 also followed up after this story aired, they did not answer.

“I have to start from zero, I have to start fresh for me and my family and my daughter has absolutely nothing so I also want to also spread awareness, if anyone else is dealing with this they need to stick up for themselves and their family because it’s not ok,” said Reyes.

Reyes has set up a GoFundMe to help with financial deadlines.

Boston 25 has also reached out to The Haverhill Board of Health for any public record of additional violations at the property.

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