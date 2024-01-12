Here comes round 3: Communities bracing for more heavy rain days after severe flooding

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are bracing for more river and high tide flooding concerns, as well as the threat of power outages, as another rain and wind storm takes aim at the region.

A flood watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts until 1 p.m. Saturday and there are also wind advisories in effect along the coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

The storm will arrive after midnight with rain and wind beginning to pick up and a little bit of snow in the elevations. The storm will persist until about noon on Saturday.

This latest round of weather comes just days after a drenching rainstorm swamped seacoast communities, and less than a week after a nor’easter dumped a foot of snow in some areas.

On the North Shore of Massachusetts, major roadways were flooded and left impassable as rivers crested and high tide hit. In Hampton, New Hampshire, beach homes were left underwater and police urged residents to evacuate to higher ground.

Ocean Boulevard in Hampton was temporarily closed after ocean water crashed over the seawall during high tide on Tuesday.

The Hampton Police Department told Boston 25 News that morning tides were higher than expected.

“We expected water levels to be about 11.7 feet. And I believe the last assessment that we were probably around 13.8 feet,” Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said. “We weren’t surprised there was flooding. The amount of flooding was a bit more than we expected.”

Beach roads in the Massachusetts towns of Plum Island and Salisbury were also impacted by floodwaters.

In Newbury, the body of a man was recovered from the Parker River after he got trapped in the current.

Blackstone River, like others, still running high as weekend storm looms

In Worcester County, the Blackstone River was running high and running fast.

There was also severe flooding in the area of Chelsea and Everett earlier this week, where cars were left submerged in the street.

In Dorchester on Friday morning, there was a sign posted on Morrissey Boulevard warning drivers of the potential flooding and the possibility of detours through the weekend.

Officials urged residents to clear storm drains because when clogged they can exacerbate the problem.

