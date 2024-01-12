Body of man recovered from Newbury river after being trapped in current

NEWBURY, Mass. — The body of a man has been recovered from a Newbury River after being trapped in the current.

Rescue crews worked for hours to recover the man after police responded to the Parker River in the area of Forest and River Street around 6:41 p.m.

It is unclear how the man came to be in the river but police say they made that recovery around midnight.

According to authorities, a good Samaritan tried entering the river to reach the victim but was unsuccessful. The bystander was treated by medical personnel on the scene and released.

In a press conference, Newbury Fire Chief David Evans said crews had eyes on the victim, who has been trapped for hours, and were trying to extricate him.

The victim has not been identified.

An investigation remains ongoing by Northeast Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance, West Newbury Fire, the Beverly Fire Dive/Rescue Team, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

