Town-by-town totals: These Massachusetts communities have received the most snow

MASS. — A winter storm is dumping several inches of snow in many areas across Massachusetts on Sunday.

Heavy snow is expected in northern Mass. and the Merrimack Valley. Up to 15 inches of snow will fall in the “jackpot” area of the storm while the southern bands can see 5 -8 inches and 3-5 inches of snow extending down through Norfolk County.

A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Massachusetts. through 1 am. on Monday.

Here is a look at how much snow has fallen so far, according to the National Weather Service:

Bristol County:

North Attleboro: 2.4 inches

Norton: 1.6 inches

N Rehoboth:1.5 inches

Taunton: 1.3 inches

Essex County:

Methuen: 7.0 inches

North Andover: 6.1 inches

Topsfield: 6.0 inches

Andover: 6.0 inches

Ipswich: 3.0 inches

Middlesex County:

Pepperell: 8.0 inches

Chelmsford: 7.0 inches

Tyngsboro: 7.0 inches

Wilmington: 4.7 inches

E Framingham: 3.8 inches

Norfolk County:

Milton: 4.9 inches

Randolph: 1.6 inches

Worcester County:

Charlton: 8.0 inches

Fitchburg: 7.5 inches

Grafton: 7.2 inches

Sturbridge: 6.5 inches

Warren: 6.5 inches

Templeton: 6.0 inches

Sterling: 5.5 inches

Sutton: 5.0 inches

S Barre: 4.8 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

