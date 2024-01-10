Town-by-town report: Which Mass. communities had the strongest wind gusts, highest rain, snow totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — The latest winter storm brought snow to parts of Massachusetts, widespread drenching rain, and powerful wind gusts overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The South Shore was hit particularly hard, leaving residents in Cohasset, Scituate, and other communities without power due to downed trees and some flooding.
By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the worst of the rain had pushed out to sea, but lingering showers and downpours remained.
The worst of the rain and wind have moved out. The ground is soaking wet though, take it slow when heading out! pic.twitter.com/An4Xu39smY— Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 10, 2024
The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning and flood watch before the storm’s arrival.
When the storm first moved in during the Tuesday evening commute, areas of elevation saw some snowfall before a switch to rain occurred.
These were the strongest wind gusts recorded in the Bay State as of Wednesday morning, according to the NWS:
- Chatham: 65 MPH
- Dennis: 65 MPH
- Wellfleet: 64 MPH
- Hull: 64 MPH
- Chatham: 60 MPH
- West Dennis: 59 MPH
- Beverly: 58 MPH
- Nantucket: 56 MPH
- Chapin: 55 MPH
- Duxbury: 55 MPH
- Logan Airport in Boston: 55 MPH
- Kalmus: 54 MPH
- New Bedford: 54 MPH
- Taunton: 54 MPH
- Plymouth: 53 MPH
- Hyannis: 52 MPH
- Wareham: 52 MPH
- Hatch Beach: 51 MPH
- Ipswich: 51 MPH
- Gloucester: 50 MPH
These were the areas with the highest rainfall totals as of Wednesday morning according to the NWS:
- Hopkinton: 4.7 inches
- Wrentham: 4.38 inches
- Northbridge: 4.24 inches
- Pelham: 4.07 inches
- Springfield: 4.05 inches
- Dover: 3.68 inches
- Bellingham: 3.66 inches
- Amesbury: 3.61 inches
- Sutton: 3.58 inches
- Swansea: 3.56 inches
- Norton: 3.51 inches
- Mendon: 3.5 inches
- Sharon: 3.47 inches
- Millis: 3.46 inches
- Wellesley: 3.44 inches
- Marlboro: 3.4 inches
- Douglas: 3.39 inches
- Attleboro: 3.28 inches
- Tewksbury: 3.2 inches
- North Dighton: 3.12 inches
- Wayland: 3.08 inches
- Dartmouth: 3.06 inches
- Holyoke: 3.03 inches
- Walpole: 3.02 inches
- Boston (Dorchester): 3.01 inches
- New Bedford: 2.15 inches
Check out some of these rain reports since yesterday, that is a lot of rain in a short amount of time! pic.twitter.com/RiFAQTpLDv— Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 10, 2024
These areas received the most snowfall on Tuesday night before the flip to rain, according to the NWS:
- Rowe: 3.5 inches
- Greenfield: 3 inches
- Fitchburg: 2.4 inchess
- Ashby: 2.1 inches
- Gardner: 2 inches
- Pepperell: 1.8 inches
- Sterling: 1.5 inches
- Dunstable: 1.5 inches
- Worcester: 1.3 inches
- Chelmsford: 1 inch
For more updates on the storm, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.
