Flood watch, wind advisories issued as another weekend storm bringing rain approaches

Mass. — Flood watches and wind advisories have been issued for Massachusetts as another storm bringing drenching rain and strong wind gusts aims at the region less than a week after another storm.

A flood watch has been issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, and Western Plymouth counties until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The storm will arrive after midnight on Friday with rain and wind beginning to pick up and a little bit of snow in the elevations.

“The peak of the storm comes through early Saturday morning,” said Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, and Western Plymouth counties until Saturday afternoon.

FLOOD WATCH: 1-2” rainfall tonight - Sat morning

WIND ADVISORY: gusts to 55 mph along the coast, also peaking Sat morning pic.twitter.com/OEJgElqozG — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 12, 2024

Spear says the storm does not appear to be as strong as the storm the area has Tuesday into Wednesday night, but people still need to be prepared.

After the storm is over around noon on Saturday, basement, river, and coastal flooding is expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

