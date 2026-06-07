State police investigating submerged vehicle discovered in Lake Cochituate

WAYLAND, Mass. — Police are investigating a vehicle with Maryland license plates that was found submerged in Lake Cochituate on Tuesday.

A fisherman reported the vehicle at 4:32 p.m., prompting a response from the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, which examined the vehicle and its contents.

Investigators identified the vehicle as a Nissan Frontier and determined that it was unoccupied.

Authorities said it is unclear how long the vehicle had been submerged or whether anyone was inside when it entered the water.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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