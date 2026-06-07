Teen charged after crashing into Lynnfield restaurant

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A Lynnfield teen was arrested early Sunday morning after he crashed into a local restaurant, according to police.

According to officials, at around 1:29 a.m., a Trooper patrolling the area observed a vehicle operating erratically on Route 1 North in Lynnfield.

The Trooper advised that the suspect failed to stop when signaled and exited the highway using the Salem Street ramp.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed into the side of School Street Foods in Lynnfield.

The operator of the vehicle, 19-year-old Benjamin Robert Pimentel, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, failure to stop, negligent operation, and a number of other motor vehicle related charges.

The incident is under investigation at this time. Pimentel is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow.

Police said at the time of the incident they were conducting a planned saturation in the area of Route 1 in Lynnfield to address the number of incidents of dangerous driving in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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