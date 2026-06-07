22-year-old Avon man charged in fatal motorcycle crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Officials have announced that an Avon man has been charged in connection with the death of a New Bedford man following a crash involving a motorcycle Friday night.

Jacob Larsen, 22, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI, marked lanes violations, and failure to yield.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of South East Street and Hill Street at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers found a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle resting on its side in the northbound lane of South East Street with significant front-end damage. The motorcycle’s operator, 52-year-old Scott Piche of New Bedford, was found lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

Piche was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators also located a white Ford Explorer, operated by Larsen, with heavy front-end damage. The vehicle was facing east in the westbound lane of Hill Street.

Larsen remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Authorities said his driver’s license had been suspended due to a prior charge of operating under the influence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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