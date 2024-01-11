Another Weekend Storm

QUIET END TO THE WEEK

Generally dry weather will rule for the next two day. You’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the lower 40s. A patchy sprinkle of flurry may pass through a few towns late afternoon or evening with a pulse of energy in the atmosphere. We’ll be back to sunshine tomorrow with increasing high, thin clouds. High will make it to the middle 40s.

Minor river flooding will continue Thursday and subside slightly Friday. We will have to watch for another rise with our next storm this weekend.

WEEKEND WEATHER ALERT

The next storm will be very similar to what we just had Tuesday night to Wednesday. We’ll see a brief batch of snow Friday night after midnight on the front end of the storm at elevations and far inland. Those couple inches of snow will be washed away be a quick flip to rain. Minor flooding is possible with a fresh 1-2″ rainfall. Rain will be done by 10 AM.

Both rain and wind will peak early Saturday morning. Gusts 50-60 mph are possible along the coast, Cape, and Islands. That means a few power outages are possible along with some pockets of wind damage. Farther inland gusts 35-45 mph are expected. After peak winds, the weekend will remain blustery.

NEXT WEEK

Next week looks busy too. Temperatures will be cooler, so we’ll keep an eye out for some light snow towards Tuesday or Wednesday. Check in with us for the latest timing and snowfall totals with this next storm.

