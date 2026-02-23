South Shore town requesting the help of the National Guard amid blizzard conditions

A South Shore town has requested the help of the National Guard as the community finds itself battered by heavy snow and strong winds.

Duxbury town manager Rene Read told Boston 25 News that Fire Chief Robert Reardon has asked the National Guard for help getting to calls that their Duxbury town vehicles can’t access.

While there hasn’t been any official measurement from Duxbury, the neighboring town of Pembroke has reported at least two feet of snow.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and southward into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other areas are in for at least a foot of snow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

