Hurricane-force winds? Town-by-town list of top gusts reported in Mass. during nor’easter

DEDHAM, Mass. — Hurricane-force winds were lashing parts of Massachusetts on Monday as a powerful nor’easter unleashed blizzard conditions, closing schools and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

The highest gusts were recorded on Cape and the Islands, where 70 mph winds were battering Barnstable County, leaving residents in the dark as the storm raged.

Snow was also piling up, with more than a foot already on the ground in many communities.

Here is a town-by-town list of the strongest wind gusts so far, according to the National Weather Service:

Wellfleet – 77 MPH

Norwell – 73 MPH

Chatham – 72 MPH

Martha’s Vineyard – 71 MPH

Hatch Beach – 70 MPH

Nantucket – 70 MPH

Hull – 70 MPH

Hyannis – 69 MPH

West Dennis – 65 MPH

Chapin – 65 MPH

Duxbury Bay – 65 MPH

New Bedford – 62 MPH

Horseneck Beach - The Knubbl – 62 MPH

Children’s Island – 62 MPH

Vineyard Station – 62 MPH

Logan – 62 MPH

Milton (Blue Hill) – 61 MPH

Worcester – 59 MPH

Otis AFB – 58 MPH

Kalmus – 58 MPH

New Bedford – 58 MPH

Norwood – 58 MPH

Plymouth – 58 MPH

This list will be updated as more reports become available.

