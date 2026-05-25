Community mourns fallen Boston firefighter killed in Dorchester blaze

BOSTON — A wave of grief is sweeping across Massachusetts as first responders and community members mourn the loss of Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff.

Kilduff, a third‑generation firefighter died Saturday while battling a triple‑decker fire in Dorchester.

At Rescue 2 on Columbus Avenue in Roxbury—where Kilduff, known affectionately as B‑K, spent most of his 24‑year career—the black mourning bunting now draped above the station doors reflects the depth of the loss.

His lieutenant described Rescue 2 as “BK’s company,” a place where others felt they were simply passing through while he remained its steady center.

Kilduff, a 53‑year‑old father of two and U.S. Marine veteran, fell from the third floor while fighting the blaze on Treadway Road.

Fellow firefighters say every person in the division has a story about B‑K’s generosity, leadership, or humor—calling him the life of the firehouse.

Lt. Greg Kelly said Kilduff died doing exactly what he loved: being a firefighter, taking charge on the fire floor, and protecting others.

People have been stopping by the station to leave flowers in his honor.

Funeral arrangements for Kilduff have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group