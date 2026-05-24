‘One of our best’: Veteran Boston firefighter killed battling 3-alarm blaze in Dorchester

BOSTON — A 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department was killed while battling a three-alarm fire in Dorchester last night.

Robert Kilduff Jr., 53, fell from the third floor of a home on Treadway Road.

Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall said firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire around 8 p.m. on Treadway Road and encountered heavy flames extending into the attic.

During efforts to extinguish the fire, Kilduff Jr., a member of Rescue 2, fell and sustained critical injuries.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters, EMS personnel, and crews on scene, he succumbed to his injuries.

He is survived by an adult daughter and son. Kilduff was also a member of Boston Firefighters Local 718, the International Association of Firefighters, and the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

“Boston lost a hero tonight,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr. came from a family of firefighters, and he held this calling as the highest duty to serve and protect.”

“Because of his actions tonight, working alongside his fellow firefighters, every single resident came out of the flames safe and sound.”

“Bobby Kilduff served his country as a United States marine, third generation Boston firefighter, proudly serving this city, he was our brother, and a dedicated family man. Local 718 lost one our best. The city of Boston lost one of our most courageous and dedicated firefighters,” said Local 718 President Sam Dillon.

“We ask the entire city to stand with us and to stand with the Kilduff’s, in memory of Bobby, who laid down his life for this city and for his brother and sister firefighters.”

“Every day we put on this uniform, we know in the back of our minds that something like this is a possibility, but for it to actually happen to someone that you work with and actually know is something that you can’t put into words,” said Marshall.

“You’re never truly safe until you’re home. And Bobby is home now, with God.”

Companies used multiple ground and aerial ladders to attack the fire pic.twitter.com/VP6XTpPUCO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2026

Five people were displaced by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

A dignified transfer was held overnight as Kilduff’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office.

According to Marshal, just earlier that day, Kilduff had saved an individual during a technical rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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