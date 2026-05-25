Wayland police warn public after toddler is bitten by raccoon, requiring stitches and rabies vaccine

WAYLAND, Mass. — Police are warning the public after a toddler was bitten by a raccoon at a Wayland playground, requiring stitches and rabies shots.

Grayson Cohen, who turns two in August, was on a Friday afternoon playdate with his nanny at Wayland Town Beach when the raccoon attacked him.

Grayson was climbing the stairs of the jungle gym when the animal lunged from the top of the stairs, according to the little boy’s nanny.

The nanny quickly alerted Grayson’s parents and rushed him home, where dad, Spencer, was working from home.

“I picked him up, realized he was pretty severely bit by this raccoon and rushed him as fast as possible to Newton Wellesley Hospital,” Spencer said. “When you have to watch someone you love go through something like this, especially your child, it’s really brutal.”

Megan, who had been at work, raced to the hospital to meet them.

“That was not on my bingo card of things that I would be scared of when I’m thinking of my son going to the park,” Megan said. “He had what we can understand is a bite mark across his rib cage, as well as some scratch marks, and he needed three stitches, as well as the shots. So, it was a pretty harrowing event for our little guy.”

While it’s unclear if the animal was rabid, Grayson endured the first of a four-dose rabies vaccine and was released home.

He is now back to his usual active self, playing baseball and jumping around the house.

“I think, thankfully, we’re more traumatized than he is by the situation,” Spencer said. “He’s running around, and we’re trying to get him to maybe do a little less jumping on the couch with the stitches on his side. But he’s a happy, healthy two-year-old. So, we’re very grateful for that.”

Boston 25 News saw an officer combing the park for the animal on Sunday.

Acting Police Chief Mark Hebert told Boston 25 News the department has consulted with Environmental Police on the matter and will continue to monitor the area over the coming days. The raccoon has not yet been found.

Police released a public safety notice on Facebook, urging anyone who sees any sick or disoriented wildlife to report it to police.

The Cohens, too, are spreading the word to their neighbors, warning them of the potential danger.

“I just really hope that parents are aware that there could be animals in the area and that we should really be vigilant,” Megan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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