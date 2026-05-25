Boston College graduate to posthumously receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

A Boston College graduate who saved 18 people during the 9/11 attacks will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Welles Crowther worked in the South Tower of the World Trade Center. During the attacks, he led a group of people on the 78th floor to safety while wearing a red bandana over his face.

Months after the attacks, many survivors shared stories about the mysterious man wearing the red bandana.

Today, there is a tribute to Crowther at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Crowther was only 24 years old and worked in the center as an equities trader and volunteer firefighter. His memory is honored every year during the Red Bandana Game.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor awarded by the White House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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