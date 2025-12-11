Brian Walshe tells judge he won’t testify in his murder trial as defense rests its case

DEHDAM, Mass. — In a surprising turn of events, the defense in the Brian Walshe murder trial rested its case on Thursday morning without calling a single witness — and Walshe waived his right to testify.

Up until this development, legal experts believed jurors might hear directly from Walshe, an uncommon move in high-profile murder trials.

Judge Diane Freniere revealed that when the trial began nine days ago, Walshe had planned to take the stand. That decision, however, appears to have changed overnight.

After announcing he would not testify, Walshe answered a series of questions from Freniere to confirm his decision.

Freniere: In the last 24 hours, have you taken any prescription medicines?

Walshe: I have not.

Freniere: In the last 24 hours, have you consumed any legal or illegal substances?

Walshe: I have not.

Freniere: Is your mind clear here today?

Walshe: It is.

Freniere: Tell me in your own words, what are we discussing?

Walshe: Whether I will testify or not in my trial.

Freniere: Right.

Walshe ultimately confirmed that he had discussed the decision to waive his right to testify with his attorneys, telling Freniere, “I will not testify.”

Freniere then told the court, “I find that the defendant, Brian Walshe, freely, voluntarily, knowingly, and intelligently has waived his right to testify at this criminal trial, and that he’s down so with the knowledge of its consequences. I accept his decision.”

Court video: Brian Walshe answers questions from judge before waiving right to testify

What’s next

Jurors were dismissed for the day and instructed to return Friday morning for closing arguments. With the trial nearing its end, major questions remain unanswered — including how Ana Walshe was killed and where her remains are.

Brian Walshe continues to face a murder charge in connection with his wife’s disappearance on New Year’s Day 2023.

0 of 59 Brian Walshe Brian Walshe Murder Trial Brian Walshe enters the courtroom for his trial for murdering his wife Ana, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Ana Walshe text messages testimony Brian Walshe Brian Walshe and Ana Walshe Brian Walshe Trial Brian Walshe enter the courtroom clutching papers and a rosary. Opening statements in the Brian Walshe murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Dedham, Mass., Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Brain Walshe Murder Trial Brian Walshe appears in Norfolk Superior Court after pleading guilty to two of three charges filed against him in Dedham, Mass., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Mark Stockwell/Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Brain Walshe Murder Trial Defense attorney Kelli Porges, right, introduces her client, murder defendant Brian Walshe, to prospective jurors in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Mark Stockwell/Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Brian Walshe deemed competent to stand trial Brian Walshe: Court docs reveal struggles with mental health, relationship between Ana & his mother Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe Brian Walshe, left, is facing murder and other charges following the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, left, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Cohasset Police Department) Brian Walshe Brian Walshe pretrial hearing Trial date set for Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife Ana Brian Walshe returns to court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint Brian Walshe appears in Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife (inset),Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Craig F. Walker/Pool via Reuters, Facebook) Ana and Brian Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe mugshots from 2018 (Lynn Police Department) Brian Walshe booking photo Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe appears in court for allegedly misleading police Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The dumpsters taken away from Brian Walshe's mothers apartment. Taken to Peabody for investigation Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Authorities search North Shore dumpster station for evidence in disappearance of Ana Walshe Ana and Brian Walshe wedding photo Brian Walshe kisses his new bride, Ana Walshe, on their wedding day. (Facebook photo) (Facebook photo) Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating outside of Ana Walshe's Cohasset home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The pool that was drained outside the Walshe home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe

In opening statements, the defense claimed Walshe discovered his wife, Ana Walshe, dead in their bed on New Year’s Day 2023 and panicked. They argue Ana died of natural causes, not at Brian’s hands. Prosecutors, however, continue to argue that Walshe murdered Ana, chopped her up, and disposed of her remains.

Key testimony

On Wednesday, prosecutors called two of Ana’s close friends to testify, including Alyssa Kirby, who last saw Ana on December 29, 2022.

Kirby told jurors Ana confided that her marriage was strained but insisted Brian wasn’t jealous.

“When she told me that, I was surprised. She said they were open and he wasn’t jealous,” Kirby testified.

Prosecution rests its case in Brian Walshe murder trial

This detail contrasts sharply with the defense’s claim that Brian was unaware of Ana’s affair and that their marriage was “going good” at the time of her death.

Gem Mutlu, the last person to see Ana alive at a New Year’s party at the Cohasset home of Brian and Ana, also offered emotional testimony.

Mutlu testified that it was a festive party on the night of December 31, 2022, and Brian and Ana were getting along.

Brian Walshe trial

However, he tried to tell the jury that days before, he had a long conversation with Ana and sensed that the couple was having marital problems.

He also told the jury that he had learned Ana disappeared when Brian called him and told him she left because of a “work emergency,” using the word “incredulous” to describe his immediate reaction.

DNA discoveries

Jurors have already been presented with significant evidence, including confirmation that blood found on several items recovered from a North Shore dumpster matched Ana Walshe’s DNA.

Those items include slippers, a towel, a rug, the head of a hatchet, and a hacksaw.

Under cross-examination, the defense argued that DNA evidence does not reveal how or when it was deposited, with the witness confirming that DNA cannot tell us how or when it was deposited on an item.

Surveillance footage

On Tuesday, the jury also viewed surveillance footage showing Walshe shopping the day after Ana disappeared.

The video shows him buying rolled carpets and candles at a HomeGoods store in Norwell.

According to a company security official, Walshe paid for those items using two TJX value cards belonging to Ana—cards she had received for merchandise returns in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors on Monday played a video recorded on Jan. 1, 2023, about 15 hours after Ana disappeared, showing Walshe outside a Swampscott liquor store throwing away a trash bag.

Minutes later, Walshe was seen at a Lowe’s in Danvers, wearing a black face mask and blue gloves, spending more than $460 on cleaning supplies and tools.

Three days later, he was recorded at a Lowe’s in Weymouth with a child, possibly his son, buying a trash can.

Blood evidence in the home, on tools

Investigators discovered blood in the basement, on the basement stairs, and on a support beam. Jurors also saw a knife recovered from a kitchen cabinet above the refrigerator, which Massachusetts State Police say had blood on it.

The jury was also shown blood-stained tools, including a hacksaw, hammer, hatchet, and hedge pruners, which prosecutors say were found in dumpsters near Walshe’s Cohasset apartment complex. Walshe has been accused of using those items to dismember Ana’s body.

0 of 14 Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence

Medical examiner testimony

A state medical examiner testified that without Ana’s body, he cannot determine the cause or manner of death.

The defense claims Ana died of sudden unexpected death and that panicked.

Prosecutors allege Walshe murdered Ana, dismembered her, and disposed of her remains in dumpsters.

Affair and digital evidence

Jurors also learned last week that Ana was having an affair. They reviewed emails and messages exchanged between Ana and William Fastow, a D.C. realtor, including communications on New Year’s Eve, hours before Ana disappeared.

A state police trooper testified that Ana’s last message to Fastow was sent at midnight on New Year’s, and said he found no evidence that Walshe was aware of those messages.

“You did not see any communication between Ana Walshe and William Fastow?”“Not that I recall,” the trooper testified.

Brian Walshe Murder Trial William Fastow, Ana Walshe's boyfriend, is questioned by the prosecution during Brian Walshe's trial for murdering his wife Ana, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP)

Grisly internet searches

Jurors last week heard about troubling internet searches made on a device owned by the Walshe family, which were discovered by police after Ana Walshe went missing.

The searches, made between New Year’s Day and January 4th, included queries such as "how to dispose of a body," “how to get blood out of hardwood floors,” and “best tool to dismember.”

Trial coverage

Boston 25 News is streaming the trial live every day on Boston25News.com, on X, on Facebook, and on YouTube. Closing statements are set for Friday, Dec. 12.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group