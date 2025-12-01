Brian Walshe murder trial: Opening statements reveal competing narratives in Ana Walshe’s death

The murder trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering his wife Ana Walshe, began Monday with opening statements that set the stage for a dramatic legal battle.

The defense claims Ana died from sudden unexplained death in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2023, arguing Walshe discovered her lifeless body after cleaning the kitchen and panicked.

“You will hear evidence in this case [about] sudden unexplained death… It happens in young people and old, male and female,” defense attorney Larry Tipton told the jury.

The defense says Walshe’s internet searches—central to the prosecution’s case—reflect his confusion and fear for his three children, not premeditation.

Norfolk County Prosecutor Greg Connor, however, painted a starkly different picture, alleging Walshe killed Ana and then tried to cover it up. Prosecutors detailed chilling searches on Walshe’s MacBook starting January 1 at 4:54 a.m., including:

“Best way to dispose of a body”

“How long for someone to be missing to inherit?”

“How long missing to be dead”

Investigators say Ana’s phone last pinged near the family’s Cohasset home around 3 a.m. on January 2. They also outlined evidence found in a dumpster Walshe visited: clothing Ana was last seen wearing, her COVID vaccination card, and tools including a hammer, hatchet, hacksaw, and Tyvek suit—all bearing DNA from both Ana and Brian Walshe.

Both sides acknowledged Ana was having an affair before her death and discussed Walshe’s potential financial gain if Ana died.

The first witness, Harrison Schmidt of Cohasset Police, took the stand after the opening statements.

Testimony is expected to continue throughout the week.

Before the trial started, in November, Walshe shockingly entered a plea of guilty on charges of misleading police and unlawful disposal of a body.

Ana’s body has never been found.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group