2026 Mass. election (live updates): Voters decide key races, ballot questions. See all the results

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tuesday marked Election Day in Massachusetts, with voters flocking to the polls to determine key races for governor, U.S. Senate, state legislative seats, and nine ballot questions, among other offices.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey is projected to win reelection, defeating Republican businessman Michael Minogue and securing another term as governor of Massachusetts.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey is also projected to win reelection in the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican John Deaton and securing another term representing Massachusetts in the Senate.

The Massachusetts Congress delegation will remain all-Democrat in the 2026 midterm election.

Voters all faced a series of ballot questions covering everything from marijuana sales and election laws to government transparency, conservation, and housing.

Live Massachusetts midterm election updates:

1: 37 a.m. (Wednesday, Nov. 4)

Massachusetts has voted ‘no’ on Question 3, denying a motion to put all primary candidates on the same ballot.

Massachusetts has voted ‘no’ on Question 3, rejecting a motion to put all primary candidates on the same ballot. pic.twitter.com/AajDN4Tg1v — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 4, 2026

1:35 a.m. (Wednesday, Nov. 4)

Massachusetts has voted ‘yes’ on Question 6, creating a dedicated trust for nature conservation and recreation in the Bay State.

12:46 a.m. (Wednesday, Nov. 4)

Massachusetts has voted ‘yes’ on Question 2, allowing public defenders to unionize.

12:40 a.m. (Wednesday, Nov. 4)

Massachusetts has voted ‘yes’ on Question 2, allowing public defenders to unionize.

Massachusetts voted “yes” on Question 9, which increases the regulation of firearms, including ghost guns, machine guns, and assault-style weapons.

12:10 a.m. (Wednesday, Nov. 4)

Massachusetts voted “no” on Ballot Question 8, keeping existing retail marijuana laws in place. Track the latest vote counts on all nine questions.

11:59 p.m.

Massachusetts voted “yes” on Ballot Question 1, expanding the state’s public records law. Track the latest vote counts on all nine questions.

11:35 p.m.

Incumbent Kelly Ayotte gives remarks as race for New Hampshire governor remains too close to call.

11:15 p.m.

“I’ll be a governor for everyone!”: Governor Healey will serve a second term as Governor of Massachusetts and promises to fight for all Bay Staters - even those who didn’t vote for her.

11 p.m.

“Voters have spoken”: Republican challenger Mike Minogue concedes after falling short of winning the governor’s office in Massachusetts.

10:45 p.m.

The Massachusetts Congress delegation remains all-Democrat in the 2026 midterm election.

10:30 p.m.

Ed Markey will retain his Senate seat for a third term after defeating challenger John Deaton.

10:15 p.m.

How are races for U.S. House and Senate playing out nationwide? Track voting results in real-time.

9:29 p.m.

Ed Markey and Maura Healey are delivering speeches after claiming victory in races for Massachusetts governor and U.S. Senate.

9:20 p.m.

John Deaton, GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts, reacts after losing to incumbent Democrat Ed Markey.

8:30 p.m.

Democrat Chris Pappas speaking after winning U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire.

8:20 p.m.

GOP nominee John Sununu concedes New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to Democrat Chris Pappas.

8:10 p.m.

Democrat Edward Markey wins reelection to the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts, defeating GOP challenger John Deaton, AP projects.

8:05 p.m.

Democrat Maura Healey wins re-election as Massachusetts governor, defeating GOP challenger Mike Minogue, AP projects.

7:33 p.m.

Polling locations in New Hampshire have closed, and voting results for the race for governor and U.S. Senate are trickling in.

7:21 p.m.

Massachusetts polls remain open for less than an hour, but voting has ended in several states. Track live results here.

7 p.m.

Boston 25 reporter Elly Morillo has the latest on the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race.

7 p.m.

The polls in Massachusetts close in one hour. Visit the Boston 25 election results page to track live vote counts throughout the night.

6:20 p.m.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says long wait times at polling places in Lowell are due to 4-card ballots.

In a statement, Galvin told Boston 25:

“We were receiving reports from Lowell earlier in the day, where the longer wait was due to their 4-card ballot. We have also received sporadic reports of lines in some polling places on the North Shore and the Cape, where there are 2-card ballots. The reports are sporadic, when there is a sudden rush of voters. We wanted to alert voters, in case their polling place has a late rush this evening.”

4:50 p.m.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin reports higher voter turnout and “unusually long ballots” are causing longer wait times at polling locations across the Commonwealth.

In a statement, Galvin told Boston 25:

“My office is receiving reports from clerks around the state of high voter turnout at polling places. Because of this high turnout and the unusually long ballots, we have also received some anecdotal reports of longer wait times for voters depositing their ballot in the ballot box after voting. While these longer wait times are not widespread, I ask that voters be patient if there is a line to cast their ballot. Local election officials are making every effort to expedite voters through the process. I also want to remind anyone who is voting later this evening that they will be allowed to vote as long as they are in line at their polling place at 8 p.m.”

4:30 p.m.

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Boston 25 News will bring you live Election Night updates as polls close across New England, with the latest vote counts from major races and all nine ballot questions.

4 p.m.

Voters in Massachusetts have just four hours left to voice their choice.

Election 2026: When do polls close and key races you may want to watch https://t.co/rvjMRgHA2y — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 3, 2026

2:45 p.m.

New Bedford reports a problem with voting machines, but the issue didn’t cause any problems, according to a statement issued by the city:

“One location had a problem with a tray in the machine that caused a temporary malfunction. Voting continued while the machine was offline, and election officials followed the procedure for manually accepting ballots until the machine was restored. There were a few other instances in which a machine had difficulty processing the 17-inch ballot, but they were adjusted, and the machines returned to functioning normally.”

2:06 p.m.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in Litchfield, New Hampshire, greets voters as they head to the polls. Mayweather was one of many celebrities spotted in New Hampshire on behalf of Turning Point Action.

12:15 p.m.

Voter turnout in Boston as of 9 a.m.

2026 Mass. Election Day (live updates): Voters deciding key races, 9 ballot questions

11:10 a.m.

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte cast her vote before greeting voters in Bedford as she seeks reelection.

11:08 a.m.

GOP challenger Mike Minogue casts his vote as he seeks to unseat Gov. Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race.

10:43 a.m.

Gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington cast her vote in today’s New Hampshire election, taking part in the democratic process as voters across the Granite State head to the polls.

Gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington cast her vote in today’s New Hampshire election, taking part in the democratic process as voters across the Granite State head to the polls. #election #vote #2026election #newhampshire #newhampshireelection

10 a.m.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski greets voters at the polls in Bedford, New Hampshire, while encouraging residents to get out and vote.

9:20 a.m.

Gov. Maura Healey casts her vote at Hardy Elementary School in Arlington as she seeks a second term against GOP challenger Mike Minogue in the gubernatorial race.

9:15 a.m.

Boston 25’s Kelly Sullivan is live from a polling location in Arlington as voters are heading to the polls as months of campaigning come to a close for Governor Maura Healey and challenger Mike Minogue.

7:30 a.m.

According to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, statewide voter turnout stood at 22.3% as of 7 a.m. on Election Day, with 1,168,590 votes cast. Of the 1,063,369 mail-in ballots sent to voters, 821,244 had been returned, or 77.2%, while 347,346 votes were cast during in-person early voting.

7 a.m.

Polls across Massachusetts have opened for voting in the 2026 General Election.

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