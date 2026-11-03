2026 Mass. midterm election results: Live vote count in U.S. House races

DEDHAM, Mass. — Results are being tallied in the Massachusetts U.S. House races after voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2026 midterm election.

All nine Massachusetts U.S. House seats are on the ballot.

Races are contested in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 8th, and 9th districts, while James McGovern, Katherine Clark, and Ayanna Pressley have no Republican opponents.

Track our live vote counts in the races for the U.S. House:

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