2026 New Hampshire midterm election results: Live vote counts in races for governor, U.S. Senate

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Results are being tallied in the New Hampshire races for governor and U.S. Senate after voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2026 midterm election.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte is seeking reelection and faces Democratic challenger Cinde Warmington and Libertarian challenger Stephen Villee.

New Hampshire’s Senate seat was vacated by retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, setting up a three-way challenge between Democrat Chris Pappas, Republican John E. Sununu, and Constitution Party candidate Edmond Laplante.

Track our live vote counts in the New Hampshire race for governor and U.S. Senate:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group