Sec. Galvin: 2.5 million to cast their ballots in midterm election in Mass.

BOSTON — Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin said 1.1 million people have already voted ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Galvin said Monday that this year’s record nine ballot questions show a desire for change. Galvin predicted that a total of 2.5 million voters in Massachusetts will cast their ballots.

“There is a certain emotion I think we have been able to identify, and I think that’s a certain frustration with accomplishment when it comes to government,” Galvin said.

“I think that’s evident by the nine ballot questions that are before the voters this year.”

He recommended that voters heading to the polls bring an explainer of the ballot questions with them. Those voting by mail are being urged to use a secure ballot drop box to ensure their ballot arrives in time to be counted.

“On the ballot itself, right before yes or no, on the questions is a one sentence statement that summarizes the effect of a yes or a no,” said Galvin.

“If you’re still in doubt, that’s the thing to go to. But it’s also helpful to go to a list, that way you can make your choices and move along in the process.”

Residents voting by mail have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop off their ballots. Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Tuesday and arrive by Nov. 6.

The polls will be open starting at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Boston 25 is tracking several key races and has also broken down each of the nine ballot questions. Voters can also find information on their local polling location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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