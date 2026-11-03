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2026 Mass. midterm election results: Live vote count in U.S. Senate race

By Boston 25 News Staff
Ed Markey vs. John Deaton in Mass. U.S. Senate race Ed Markey vs. John Deaton in Mass. U.S. Senate race
By Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — Results are being tallied in the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race after voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2026 midterm election.

Live 2026 Mass. midterm election results: Track vote counts in all races

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Ed Markey is seeking a third term. He’s challenged by Republican John Deaton, Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai, and Socialism and Liberation candidate Joe Tache.

Track our live vote count in the race for U.S. Senate:

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