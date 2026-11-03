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2026 Mass. midterm election results: Live vote counts for all 9 ballot questions

By Boston 25 News Staff
A Massachusetts voter hold a ballot Massachusetts voters were asked to weigh in on 9 ballot questions in the 2026 midterm election.
By Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — Results are being tallied for all nine Massachusetts ballot measures after voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2026 midterm election.

Live 2026 Mass. midterm election results: Track vote counts in all races

Voters faced a series of lengthy questions covering everything from marijuana sales and election laws to government transparency, conservation, and housing.

Track our live vote counts for each of the nine measures:

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