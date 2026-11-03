2026 Mass. midterm election results: Live vote counts for all 9 ballot questions

DEDHAM, Mass. — Results are being tallied for all nine Massachusetts ballot measures after voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2026 midterm election.

Voters faced a series of lengthy questions covering everything from marijuana sales and election laws to government transparency, conservation, and housing.

Track our live vote counts for each of the nine measures:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group