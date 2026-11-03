2026 Mass. Election Day (live updates): Voters deciding key races, 9 ballot questions

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tuesday marks Election Day in Massachusetts, with voters flocking to the polls to determine key races for governor, U.S. Senate, state legislative seats, and nine ballot questions, among other offices.

Helpful links for voters

Polling places in most communities are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some communities may open as early as 5:45 a.m.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey is seeking reelection against Republican businessman Michael Minogue. The race will determine who leads Massachusetts for the next gubernatorial term.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey faces Republican John Deaton in the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race. The winner will represent Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate.

All nine Massachusetts U.S. House seats are on the ballot.

Voters will face a series of ballot questions covering everything from marijuana sales and election laws to government transparency, conservation, and housing.

Boston 25 News will have real-time results of every race and question as soon as the polls close.

Live Election Day updates

7 a.m.

Polls across Massachusetts have opened for voting in the 2026 General Election.

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