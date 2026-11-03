Massachusetts Election Day 2026: Where to vote, polling hours, and what to know

BOSTON — Election Day is here in Massachusetts, with voters heading to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on major statewide races and nine ballot questions.

The Nov. 3 ballot includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate and House, attorney general and other state and local offices. Massachusetts voters are also deciding nine binding statewide ballot questions.

Polls across Massachusetts are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., although some cities and towns may choose to open polling places as early as 5:45 a.m.

Here’s what voters need to know before heading to the polls:

Where do I vote in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts voters are assigned a polling place based on their home address. Voters can use the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s online resources to find their polling location.

Find your Massachusetts polling place

What time do polls open in Massachusetts?

Polling places are open by 7 a.m. for the statewide election. Communities have the option of opening polls earlier, with locations allowed to open as early as 5:45 a.m.

Check Massachusetts polling hours

What time do polls close in Massachusetts?

Polls close at 8 p.m. statewide. Eligible voters who are in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. can still cast a ballot.

What’s on the ballot?

Massachusetts voters are deciding races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and seats in the state Legislature, among other state and local offices.

Voters will also decide nine statewide ballot questions, which the Secretary of the Commonwealth says is the most Massachusetts voters have ever been asked to consider in a single election

Look up your Massachusetts election information

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