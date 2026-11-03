Student flown to hospital after playground accident at Marlborough school

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A student was flown to the hospital Monday after what police say appears to have been an accident on the playground at Whitcomb Middle School in Marlborough.

The Marlborough Public Schools superintendent said the student was injured while playing with classmates during recess.

A staff member noticed the student was unresponsive and immediately began performing lifesaving measures before 911 was called, according to the superintendent.

Police said the student was flown to the hospital following the incident.

Students said they learned about the accident after returning to class from recess.

“We already had recess when the kid fell down,” one student told Boston 25 News. “I know that when he was unconscious people like started a lockdown drill.”

Parents also heard about the emergency and expressed hope that the student would recover.

In a statement Monday, the superintendent said school officials were providing support to the school community.

“Our principal and school counseling staff are meeting with students today, and support is available for any student or family who needs it,” the superintendent said. “Our thoughts are with the student and their family.”

The student’s condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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