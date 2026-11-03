Police activity shuts down streets in Medfield for nearly two hours

MEDFIELD, Mass. — A large police presence in Medfield shutdown several streets, Monday night.

Police had an area of Spring Street and Main Street shutdown when a Boston 25 News photographer arrived. Those roads were shut down for about 2 hours.

Police are not saying what caused the road closures, but are saying that they safely resolved the incident.

The Massachusetts State Police say they responded to assist Medfield Police.

All road closures have been lifted in the area.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Medfield Police for more information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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